Australia woos Brexit-weary British tourists with sun, surf, cute critters and Kylie Minogue

(CNN) — Australian tourism officials are banking on Kylie Minogue to convince British tourists to take a break from all the political drama at home and take in the sights Australia has to offer.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress stars in a humorous, three-minute music video that aired on British TV right before Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas broadcast.

"I'm such a proud Australian that I've spent most of my life travelling around the world sharing my stories of Australia with anyone who would listen, so I kind of feel like a walking tourism advert for Australia already," she said in a statement.

In the song, Minogue laments that " This year's been tough and confusing ," before taking viewers on a whirlwind tour of the country's sights and sounds along with comedian Adam Hills and other Australian celebrities.

The song says Australians are the UK's "besties across the ocean" and offers a shoulder to cry on as the country prepares for a post-Brexit future

The ad is part of an AUD $15 million ($10.4 million US, £ 8 million) campaign aimed at travelers in the UK.

More than 700,000 people visited Australia from the UK in the year ending in June , according to Tourism Australia, making it the fourth-largest source of tourists behind China, New Zealand and the United States. They spent AUD $3.4 billion ($2.4 billion USD, £ 1.8 billion), but that's down from the previous year.

"It's no secret that the UK has been going through a period of uncertainty, and this has had an impact on outbound travel, including to Australia where numbers have dipped in recent months," Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.