Australia woos Brexit-weary British tourists with sun, surf, cute critters and Kylie Minogue

(CNN) — Australian tourism officials are banking on Kylie Minogue to convince British tourists to take a break from all the political drama at home and take in the sights Australia has to offer.
"I'm such a proud Australian that I've spent most of my life travelling around the world sharing my stories of Australia with anyone who would listen, so I kind of feel like a walking tourism advert for Australia already," she said in a statement.
In the song, Minogue laments that "This year's been tough and confusing," before taking viewers on a whirlwind tour of the country's sights and sounds along with comedian Adam Hills and other Australian celebrities.
The ad is part of an AUD $15 million ($10.4 million US, £ 8 million) campaign aimed at travelers in the UK.
"It's no secret that the UK has been going through a period of uncertainty, and this has had an impact on outbound travel, including to Australia where numbers have dipped in recent months," Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.
They're hoping that the campaign, and Minogue's popularity in the UK will encourage more tourists.