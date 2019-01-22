(CNN) — It's quite the cocktail.

With more than half the planet's population, massive infrastructure projects and rapid growth in air connectivity, the Asia-Pacific region is attracting more international tourists than any other part of the world.

The UNWTO puts the total tourism earnings from Asian countries at a cool US$390 billion, much of which comes from the hotel sector.

No surprise, then, that pretty much every Asia-Pacific destination you can think of seems to be opening new places to stay.

Now, here are some of the hottest new spots around the region due to open -- and in one case, re-open -- for business in 2019.

Raffles Hotel, Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore closed for a major restoration in December 2017. courtesy Raffles Hotel Singapore

Arguably one of the most famous names in Asian hospitality, Raffles Hotel Singapore is set to re-open in mid-2019 following an extensive top-to-bottom renovation.

New features include dining concepts by globally renowned celebrity chefs like Alain Ducasse, new categories of suites and a brand new Raffles Spa. There's 24-hour butler service and a Singapore Sling cocktail served to all guests on arrival, while a History Gallery illustrates the property's heritage dating back to 1887.

Raffles Hotel Singapore has begun accepting suite reservations.

Raffles Hotel Singapore , 1 Beach Rd, Singapore; +65 6337 1886

The Barracks Hotel, Singapore

The Barracks is due to open in mid-2019. courtesy The Barracks Hotel

Another heritage building in Singapore undergoing a meticulous restoration is a former military outpost dating back to 1904.

The Barracks Hotel at Sentosa, an island off Singapore's southern coast, offers 40 guestrooms and suites that promise elegant décor and the luxury of space.

One key feature is set to be their pool -- always a welcome feature in a tropical climate -- which sits amid their tranquil gardens. Ground floor suites have direct access for taking a dip.

The Barracks Hotel , 2 Gunner Lane, Sentosa Island, Singapore; +65 6512 2202

Capella Bangkok

All of Capella Bangkok's guestrooms overlook the Chao Phraya River. courtesy Capella Bangkok

Bangkok is one of the world's greatest hotel cities, offering rooms at every conceivable price point.

At the very top end of the scale, the "ultra-luxury" Capella on the banks of the Chao Phraya River is set to join the list.

Opening in the second quarter of 2019, it will offer 100 guest rooms and villas that all boast views of the bustling and iconic waterway below.

Gourmet restaurants include one from renowned Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco, while a 9,000 sq. ft. Auriga Spa and pool will provide plenty of chances for serious downtime.

Capella Bangkok, 300 Charoenkrung Road,Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand; +66 2 658 7888

Rosewood Bangkok

Rosewood Bangkok will offer panoramic views of the city's skyline. courtesy Rosewood Bangkok

Moving to another prime location in the Thai capital, Rosewood Bangkok is located in heart of the central business district, amidst embassies and upscale retail options.

The property will offer 159 guestrooms that include Pool Sky Villas featuring large terraces and private plunge pools.

Three restaurants and bars, meeting and function spaces and an extensive Rosewood Spa complete the picture.

Panoramic views of Bangkok's iconic skyline come as standard, especially from the Sky Villa event venue on the top floor.

Rosewood Bangkok , 1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Bangkok +852 2138 2222

Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

The Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River will offer an urban resort experience. courtesy Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

The third quarter of 2019 is when the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is due to start receiving guests. The nine acre waterside site will host an architecturally striking property designed to integrate seamlessly into the landscape.

With 299 keys -- that's rooms and suites to those not in the industry -- the property is positioning itself as an urban resort experience.

That's thanks in part to a series of uniquely designed green courtyards that thread through the site. Three restaurants will focus on Italian, French and Chinese cuisine, as well as a Latin American inspired social club and bar.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives

The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has an elevated treetop restaurant. courtesy Waldorf Astoria Maldives

The Maldives is home to some of the world's most stunning islands and beaches.

Joining the already wide range of luxury properties here is the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi , a tropical retreat of 121 oversized villas spread across no fewer than three islands in the South Malé Atoll.

Each has an infinity pool and stunning ocean views. Meanwhile, amongst their 10 dining venues, the Instagram-worthy award will surely go to their elevated treetop restaurant.

Water sports and spa treatments are set to round off your trip to paradise.

Good news: This one opened this month. And unlike many Maldives resorts, you don't need to take a sea plane to get there. It's just 30 minutes from Male International Airport by yacht.

Lelewatu Sumba Island Indonesia

Lelewatu Sumba will feature 27 villas. Lelewatu

The Indonesian island of Sumba may lack the recognition of Bali or Lombok, but its relatively unknown status helps make it a draw for high-end travelers.

Rich culture, deserted beaches and some of the country's best surfing spots are partly why Lelewatu Resort Sumba will debut there later this year.

Just 27 villas occupy a 10-acre site, each of which are made with authentic local materials, handicrafts and techniques. Views from the clifftop residences look out over both a private lagoon and the Indian Ocean, making for picture-perfect sunsets.

Lelewatu Resort Sumba , JL. Lelewatu No. 168 Wei Mangoma, Kecamatan, Wanokaka, Sumba Barat, Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia; +62 361 233 708

Art Series Hotel Brisbane

Brisbane's Howard Smith Wharves has been partly built into a cliff under a bridge. courtesy Art Series Hotels

The Art Series Hotels brand recently joined AccorHotels and their forthcoming opening in Brisbane's Howard Smith Wharves -- opening in March -- is their eighth property.

An estimated $60 million has been spent on the hotel, which has been partly built into a cliff under the city's Story Bridge.

It features 166 guest rooms, four dining outlets and a pool on the rooftop looking out over the Brisbane River below.

The skyline of the capital of the state of Queensland can also be seen from rooms across the six stories, each of which celebrates contemporary Australian artists.

Art Series Hotel Brisbane , 5 Boundary St, Brisbane City QLD; +61 2 9280 2133

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

Beijing's first Mandarin Oriental features 74 guestrooms. courtesy Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing Beijing

The acclaimed luxury hospitality brand Mandarin Oriental is set to open their first hotel in the Chinese capital early this year with the launch of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing.

The property occupies the top floors of the new WF Central development, giving it outstanding views of landmarks across the city, including the Forbidden City.

Just 74 spacious guestrooms and suites are elegantly styled, while garden terraces evoke grand residences from centuries past. Dining options include their signature Mandarin Grill + Bar and casual Asian plates at Café Zi.

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing , No. 269 Wangfujing Street, Beijing, China; +86 10 8509 8888

St. Regis Hong Kong

St. Regis Hong Kong will be located in the city's Wan Chai district. courtesy St. Regis Hong Kong

The first St. Regis brand to launch in Hong Kong is located in the city's always-bustling Wan Chai district.

Hong Kong-based interior designer André Fu has created the interiors of the 129-suite property, due to open in mid-2019. .

One of the St. Regis' biggest draws will be its views over iconic Victoria Harbor and Kowloon Bay, but eyes will also be drawn to the two signature Chinese and French restaurants, Rùn and L'Envol respectively.

There's also a pool, open-air terrace and St. Regis Bar serving their signature Bloody Mary, while butler service reflects the traditions laid down by the first St. Regis hotel opening in New York, back in 1904.

Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood Hong Kong will have some of the largest suites in the city. courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

The Hong Kong hotel for 2019 with views to beat all newcomers must be the Rosewood Hong Kong . As the luxury brand debuts in its home city -- its owned by Hong Kong hotel-and-property company New World Development -- those panoramas come thanks to the hotel occupying 43 floors of a waterfront tower in the Victoria Dockside arts, design and retail district in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui.

Opening March 17, it features 322 guestrooms sized from 570 sq. ft, as well as 91 suites starting at 990 sq. ft, making them some of the city's largest.

For those for whom budget is not a concern, then the 10,764 sq. ft Harbour House on the 57th floor should do nicely, complete with its own pool, gym and gardens.

Eight dining concepts and a spa are set to make the property as popular with locals as with visitors.

Rosewood Hong Kong , Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 3891 8888

Hoshinoya Guguan, Taiwan

Hoshinoya Guguan is the Japanese brand's first Taiwan property. courtesy Hoshinoya Guguan

The traditional ryokan inn has been welcoming Japanese travelers for centuries, but Hoshinoya has made a name for itself by offering a contemporary take on these gracious accommodation options.

The Japan-based brand is set to launch its first Taiwan property in Taiwan in the summer.

Luxury hot springs resort Hoshinoya Guguan sits in a valley surrounded by mountains.

Guests are first led through a bamboo forest before reaching a futuristic reception area and enjoying the cuisine, service and local touches that define a ryokan.

Hoshinoya Guguan , No.16, Wenquan Ln., Sec. 1, Dongguan Rd., Heping Dist., Taichung City, Taiwan, +81 50 3786 1144

The Chedi Mumbai, India

The Chedi Mumbai overlooks the city's Powal Lake. courtesy The Chedi, Mumbai

The Powai district of Mumbai, India's beguiling and most populous city, is changing rapidly and The Chedi Mumbai is contributing to the momentum with its 312 guestrooms. Many overlook Powai Lake and the city's skyline.

An exceptional line-up of dining options include their all-day dining spot called The Vegetarian, a Japanese restaurant by renowned Michelin-starred chef Hide Yamamoto and even a spot inspired by Switzerland, The Chesa.

Spa and wellness facilities help guests work off any dining excesses.

The Chedi Mumbai , LBS Marg & JVLR Junction, Kanjurmarg West, Mumbai, India; +91 22 6731 5555

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing offers 24-hour check-ins. courtesy The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

Another one to watch in the Chinese capital, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing is set in the heart of the commercial district.

A 116-room luxury property opening this month, it offers views across the Forbidden City, while its interior design brings a modern take on the old "hutong" alleyways that used to dot the city.

Unique features include a guarantee that you can check-in at any time during the 24 hours of your stay, while Chinese culture and arts permeate the property and reflect local heritage. A complimentary mini bar should also ensure downtime is well spent, too.