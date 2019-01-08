16 of Asia's most exciting new hotels

(CNN) — There's never been a more exciting time to travel to Asia.

Home to more than half the world's population, the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for 37% of global international tourism spending and nearly a quarter of global arrivals, according to the UNWTO.

That also means that there's a seemingly insatiable appetite for new places to stay

From renovated heritage buildings to jungle camps reached by zipline, here are 16 of the most striking recent additions to Asia's hotel landscape to enjoy in 2019:

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capital Kempinski mixes heritage and luxury. Scott A. Woodward/Kempinski

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore occupies two elegant and historic spots, the Capitol Building and adjacent Stamford House in the city's civic and cultural district, making it an ideal Singapore base.

Inside, expect a blend of heritage and luxury across the 157 guestrooms and suites, which are made up of more than 50 configurations.

A spa, gym, meeting spaces, a bar dedicated to rums and restaurants including the German-inspired Frieda complete the elegant picture.

Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia

Six Senses Krabey Island is made up of 40 pool villas. Kiattipong Panchee/Six Senses

Six Senses Krabey Island is the brand's first Cambodia property. It sits on a 12-hectare private tropical island and features 40 private pool villas.

A commitment to sustainability is visible throughout, including building materials, hyper-local Khmer and Southeast Asian cuisine. Guests can also visit their organic farm.

Activities including water sports, fishing, an open-air cinema and multiple wellness options ensure there's something for everyone.

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, Vietnam

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas offers access to one of Vietnam's most exciting up-and-coming destinations. Anantara

Quy Nhon may not be a familiar name to many travelers, but this coastal city in southern Vietnam is made up of largely untouched beaches and 800-year-old temples.

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas features just 26 one and two-bedroom villas that face the ocean, all set in seven hectares of lush tropical gardens.

Private lap pools, in-room butler services and a personal wine cellar filled with vintages and gourmet treats should make for a memorable stay.

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas , Bai Dai, Ghenh Rang, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province; +84 (0) 256 3840 077

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Southeast Asia's first Waldorf Astoria has opened in Bangkok. Masano Kawana/Waldorf Astoria

The first of a number of recent openings in the Thai capital, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok sits inside the 60-floor Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, marking the iconic hotel brand's first property in Southeast Asia.

Hong Kong award-winning architect André Fu's AFSO studio designed the hotel, while Avroko created the elegant and extravagant interiors of a grill called Bull & Bear and two bars, The Loft and Champagne Bar.

Like the rest of the hotel, they offer breathtaking views of Bangkok.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok , 151 Ratchadamri Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok; +66 (0)2 846 8888

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland

The InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland hotel is the world's first "earthscraper" hotel.

At a stunning cost of $500 million, InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is one of Asia's -- if not the world's -- most jaw dropping hotels. That's because it's built into the wall of the Shenkeng quarry, meaning that all but two of the 18 floors are technically underground.

This gives the 336 rooms and suites views over cliffs and waterfalls of the Sheshan Mountain Range, while there are even a number of bedrooms encased in a turquoise aquarium.

In addition to its pioneering architectural design there's rock climbing, kayaking and a skywalk to keep guests busy, while five restaurants span the world of cuisine.

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland , No. 5888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China; +86 (0)21 6766 1888

Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia

Shinta Mani Wild takes the luxury camp trend to new heights. Shinta Mani Wild

Shinta Mani Wild in southern Cambodia is located in the fragrantly-named Southern Cardamom National Park. It's where a luxury tented camp takes arriving in style to a whole new level.

Shinta Mani Wild is the creation of the brilliant mind of American designer extraordinaire Bill Bensley who has created a stunning adrenaline-filled entry to the property by way of a 1,247-foot zipline over waterfalls and rivers. The less adventurous can opt to arrive by boat.

Once you land, 14 enormous one-bedroom tents have been designed to evoke the grandeur of traveling in style in the 1960s, as Jackie Onassis did with Cambodian King Sihanouk.

Shinta Mani Wild , Prey Praseth Village, Ou Bak Rothed Commune, Kampong Seila District, Preah Sihanouk Province, Cambodia; +855 63 969 123

Six Senses Duxton, Singapore

Singapore's new Six Senses Duxton is in the heart of Chinatown. Six Senses

Another newly opened Six Senses, this time in the Lion City, Singapore.

The 138-room property is housed in colonial-era buildings on what used to be a nutmeg plantation, now in the heart of Chinatown.

British designer Anouska Hempel mixes Chinese, Malay and European influences and touches in the interiors, while a long veranda filled with greenery is perfect for alfresco dining.

To kick back, a spa, lap pool and champagne and whisky bar all vie for attention.

Six Senses Duxton , 83 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089540; +65 6914 1428

Capella Ubud, Bali

Capella Ubud sits perfecty hidden in the jungle. DEWANDRA DJELANTIK/CAPELLA

Bill Bensley is again at the forefront of one of Asia's most striking new accommodation additions in the form of Capella Bali.

In the inland rainforest of Ubud, by tiered rice paddy fields and the Wos River, sit 22 extravagant one-bedroom tents in a camp inspired by the spirit of adventure. Remarkably, during the construction not one tree was felled, meaning it sits perfectly hidden in the jungle.

The Officers Tent serves as a combined living room and library, home to afternoon teas and evening cocktails, while an Asian barbecue called Api Jiwa and The Mortar and Pestle pool bar are other options to stay refreshed.

A Capella Personal Assistant will ensure your days are filled with adventure wellness, spa treatments - or maybe just kicking back in style.

Capella Ubud , Bali, Jalan Raya Dalem, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Bali 80561, Indonesia; +62 (361) 2091 888

Alila SCBD Jakarta

Alila's new Jakarta property is in the middle of the action. Alila

This dynamic urban property sits in the heart of Jakarta's financial district, which is filled with shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Alila SCBD Jakarta offers 227 contemporary rooms and suites adjacent to the city's stock exchange, as well as some of the city's finest dining options. These include Vong Kitchen and Le Burger by Jean-George Vongerichten along with a Hakkasan restaurant and nightclub.

Alila SCBD Jakarta , SCBD Lot 11, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Kav 52-53, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia; +62 21 50808777

Bawah Reserve, Indonesia

Bawah Reserve melds luxury and conservation. Bawah

A private eco-retreat on six islands 160 miles from Singapore, Bawah Reserve melds luxury with marine conservation. The property's 35 tented suites are all handmade from bamboo and recycled teak.

No fewer than 13 pristine beaches are on offer to let guests disconnect from busy lives and reconnect with nature through snorkeling with turtles, parrotfish and much more besides.

Kayaking, windsurfing and hiking through rainforests are other distractions before you board the seaplane back to reality.

Bawah Reserve , Anambas, Riau Islands, Indonesia; +65 6322 3132

InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, Vietnam

Sleep options at this Vietnam luxury resort include rooms, suites and beachfront villas. InterContinental

InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort opened last summer in a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve on the idyllic southwest Vietnamese coast.

Accommodation options include rooms and suites in their resort wings, the Sky Tower, or a beachfront villa for those feeling flush.

Jungle-covered hills and landscaped gardens ensure there's green everywhere you look, while the azure of the ocean also beckons with its secluded private beach.

RuMa Hotel & Residences, Kuala Lumpur

Back to the city, this time in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur is the brand new RuMa Hotel & Residences.

It's adjacent to the city's most famous landmark, the Petronas Twin Towers and offers 253 rooms and suites that feature locally handcrafted furniture.

The hotel's flagship restaurant, ATAS, serves a contemporary take on Malaysia's wonderfully diverse national cuisine.

An outdoor infinity pool and a sundeck ensure the city's tropical weather is exploited.

RuMa Hotel , 7 Jalan Kia Peng, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. +60 3 2778 0888

Avani Luang Prabang, Laos

Luang Prabang's luxury offerings continue to grow with the addition of Avani's new property. Michelle Chaplow/Avani

Set in Luang Prabang, the charming town in northern Laos famed for its temples and laidback pace of life, Avani offers 53 rooms and suites in the heart of the action, by the Mekong River and Royal Palace.

Architecturally, the hotel's colonial French heritage is evident through the rooms' louvered wooden doors and balcony, which overlook either your private pool or courtyard.

Avani Luang Prabang , Setthathirath Road, Hua Xieng Village, Luang Prabang, Laos; +856 71 262333

Niccolo Changsha, China

Niccolo Changsha offers great views of the city. Niccolo Changsha

A luxury "sky hotel" lives up to its name by occupying the top floors of a 93-story tower in the heart of the Chinese city of Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province.

Unsurprisingly, views to the horizon are a big draw from every one of the 243 rooms and suites.

Three dining and entertaining spots, a pool, spa, multiple event venues and more mean it could be destined to become a go-to spot for discerning travelers.

Niccolo Changsha , Tower 1, Changsha IFS, 188 Jiefang West Road, Furong District, Changsha, Hunan; +86 731 8895 8888

Capella Sanya, China

Capella Sanya is located in the so-called "Hawaii of China." Capella

Another Chinese property, this one inspired by the history of the country's maritime version of the Silk Road.

Capella Sanya sits on Hainan Island, the hugely-popular vacation spot often referred to as "China's Hawaii."

The property boasts some of the island's most luxurious suites and villas, including a vast 440 square meter chairman's penthouse for serious vacationing in style.

Restaurants focus on the cultures, flavors and spices of the seafaring network which used to feature Hainan Island so prominently.

Capella Sanya , Tufu Resort Area, Yingzhou Town, Lingshui County Hainan Province, China; +86 898 8309 9999

The Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh, India

The Roseate Ganges sits in the Himalayan foothills. Roseate

For peace and tranquility, the location of the Roseate Ganges is hard to beat, sitting in the foothills of the Himalayas and with views across the sacred waters of The Ganges.

The luxury retreat consists of 16 cottages with balconies on the riverbanks, perfect for morning yoga in what is considered by some its world capital, the town of Rishikesh.