Asia's 50 best restaurants in 2019

(CNN) — For the first time in five years, there's a new "best restaurant" in Asia.

Now in its seventh year, the "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" awards were handed out at Macau's Wynn Palace Tuesday night.

The glitzy ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, is considered by many to be the Oscars of the Asia fine dining world, bringing together top chefs from around the largest continent on the planet. The list is compiled based on votes from 300 industry insiders, including food writers, critics, chefs and restaurateurs.

Singapore's Odette restaurant walked away with the top prize, knocking Bangkok's four-time winner, progressive Indian restaurant Gaggan, into second place.

Led by chef Julien Royer, Odette is located in Singapore's National Gallery and serves Asian-inspired modern French cuisine.

"What to say? It was not expected and we are very thankful to all the people who just love our food, our cuisine, our restaurant," Royer said in his acceptance speech.

"It's been an incredible four years for us (since we opened the restaurant). It's not just about food, it goes beyond that. Tonight is a very special moment for us. We are extremely happy and thankful."

Odette's rise up the "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" ranks has been swift.

Named after Royer's maternal grandmother, it received the "Asia's Highest New Entry Award" in 2017 before rising to the number five spot in 2018. Last year, it debuted on the "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list at No. 28.

In total, Singapore ended the night with seven restaurants on the list, including Burnt Ends (No. 10) and Jaan (No. 32).

Japan leads the night

But it was Japan that had the most venues in the top 50 this year -- 12 to be exact.

Tokyo's Den took the No. 3 spot, making it Japan's best restaurant for a second consecutive year. Three other restaurants in Japan also cracked the top 10: Florilège (No. 5), Narisawa (No. 8) and Nihonryori RyuGin (No. 9).

Meanwhile, the "Highest New Entry Award" went to Bangkok restaurant Gaa, which snagged the No. 16 spot on the "Asia's Best" list. Located on the same tiny street as Gaggan, it's led by executive chef Garima Arora, who was named Asia's Best Female Chef 2019 and last year became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star.

Including Gaa, a total of 10 new restaurants made the 2019 list, including a first-time entry from Malaysia -- Dewakan (No. 46).

Here's the full list of winners for 2019:

15. Belon, Hong Kong

16 Gaa , Bangkok

21. Amber , Hong Kong

25. Sushi Saito, Tokyo

34. Vea , Hong Kong

37. Neighborhood , Hong Kong

43. Toyo Eatery, Manila

46. Dewakan , Kuala Lumpur