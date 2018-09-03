DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Play

Aretha Franklin gets respect from the NYC subway

Lilit Marcus, CNNPublished 3rd September 2018
Brooklyn, NY (CNN) —
The New York City subway is paying homage to the Queen of Soul.
After Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16, impromptu fan tributes began popping up in the Franklin Avenue subway stations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Though they were quickly taken down, the images went viral on social media, and the MTA -- Metropolitan Transit Authority, the body that manages the subway system -- decided to do something more permanent.
On September 1, black-and-white signs reading "Respect" were unveiled at the Franklin Avenue stop on the A/C line in Brooklyn, which serves the Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights neighborhoods, and at the Franklin Avenue 1 train stop in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.
Franklin Avenue in Manhattan is named for founding father Benjamin Franklin.
Related content
Obama says Aretha Franklin lifted the voices of millions
The timing for unveiling the new "Respect" decals was intentional, chosen to coincide with Franklin's funeral the same day.
"We wanted to memorialize the outpouring of love from the community for Aretha Franklin," an MTA spokesperson said in a statement. "In consultation with local leaders, we agreed that 'respect' was a beautiful tribute and worthy message."
And Franklin Avenue isn't the only Brooklyn subway stop with a connection to music royalty.
Related content
The best things to do in New York City beyond Manhattan
Nearby and also on the A/C line, the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop was the filming location for Michael Jackson's "Bad" video, directed by Martin Scorsese in 1987.
However, despite multiple proposals and pleas from fans, there's no plaque or other historical marker in the station commemorating it.
The MTA has a policy against such plaques, which is likely why decals were chosen for the Aretha Franklin tribute.
Related content
Unforgettable moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource