Dubai Now

Architects design a flying taxi ‘vertiport’ for Dubai

By Flo Cornall, CNN
Published 4:54 AM EDT, Wed April 26, 2023
Architects Foster + Partners has created a concept for a vertiport for vertical take-off and landing vehicles in Dubai, shown in this rendering.
Architects Foster + Partners has created a concept for a vertiport for vertical take-off and landing vehicles in Dubai, shown in this rendering.
Foster + Partners
Dubai has long planned for a flying taxi service. The XPeng X2 electric flying car completed its first public test flight in Dubai at the Gitex technology expo in October 2022.
Dubai has long planned for a flying taxi service. The XPeng X2 electric flying car completed its first public test flight in Dubai at the Gitex technology expo in October 2022.
XPENG AEROHT
Chinese company XPeng Aeroht hopes to have a flying vehicle available for public use in small regulated urban areas within just five years.
Chinese company XPeng Aeroht hopes to have a flying vehicle available for public use in small regulated urban areas within just five years.
GITEX 2022
The XPeng X2 is just one of dozens of flying cars currently in development. SkyDrive's single passenger flying car, designed to be a zero-emission flying craft, was also on display at Gitex 2022.
The XPeng X2 is just one of dozens of flying cars currently in development. SkyDrive's single passenger flying car, designed to be a zero-emission flying craft, was also on display at Gitex 2022.
KARIM SAHIB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Another air taxi in development is this vehicle from Chinese company Ehang. After several successful public test flights, it's hoped the Ehang 216 will be ready by 2025, when the Chinese government plans to have flying taxis in the air.
Another air taxi in development is this vehicle from Chinese company Ehang. After several successful public test flights, it's hoped the Ehang 216 will be ready by 2025, when the Chinese government plans to have flying taxis in the air.
JOE KLAMAR/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Hoversurf's Drone Taxi prototype took its first test flight in 2021, and the company hopes to have it in city skies by 2025. Hoversurf is also working on plans for a Drone Ambulance.
Hoversurf's Drone Taxi prototype took its first test flight in 2021, and the company hopes to have it in city skies by 2025. Hoversurf is also working on plans for a Drone Ambulance.
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
The German Volocopter 2X takes a different approach to the flying car challenge. Technically a multirotor electric helicopter, the vehicle is intended to act as an aerial taxi in built-up urban areas.
The German Volocopter 2X takes a different approach to the flying car challenge. Technically a multirotor electric helicopter, the vehicle is intended to act as an aerial taxi in built-up urban areas.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
The CityAirbus NextGen prototype is an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. What sets it apart from many other vehicles for urban flight is that it has room for four passengers rather than one or two.
The CityAirbus NextGen prototype is an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. What sets it apart from many other vehicles for urban flight is that it has room for four passengers rather than one or two.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
The Lilium Evtol Jet is designed to be a hovering minibus. It takes off vertically but cruises through the air on wings and uses electric jet propulsion.
The Lilium Evtol Jet is designed to be a hovering minibus. It takes off vertically but cruises through the air on wings and uses electric jet propulsion.
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli-founded company Eviation Aircraft has developed and successfully flown Alice, the world's first electric passenger aircraft intended for commuter travel.
Israeli-founded company Eviation Aircraft has developed and successfully flown Alice, the world's first electric passenger aircraft intended for commuter travel.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Bold designs for a Dubai 'vertiport'

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

CNN  — 

Renowned UK architecture firm Foster + Partners has released a concept design for a “vertiport” terminal for vertical take-off and landing vehicles such as air taxis, which would connect Dubai’s most popular locations and provide high-speed, zero-emissions travel.

The design was developed in collaboration with advanced air mobility (AAM) company Skyports Infrastructure, and endorsed by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, according to Foster + Partners. It would be located next to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and integrate with existing airport networks, as well as surrounding transport hubs.

David Summerfield, head of studio at Foster + Partners, said in the press release: “We are delighted to have developed a vertiport concept for the emerging AAM industry, which will transform the way people travel in Dubai.”

He added that the conceptual vertiport would connect with DXB and the Dubai Metro, “to provide seamless, sustainable travel across the city for international and domestic passengers.”

Foster + Partners’ renderings show the terminal situated on an elevated deck to facilitate take-off and landing for aircraft. The building wraps around the airfield, connecting the arrival and departure lounges, and offering spectacular views of the aircraft and city beyond.

A rendering of the inside of the vertiport.
A rendering of the inside of the vertiport.
Foster + Partners

Sky-bound taxis

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted in February that air taxi stations will start operating in Dubai within the next three years.

The Emirate has long planned for a flying taxi service. In 2017, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced it intended to launch driverless passenger drones that year, using a one-seat model made by Chinese company Ehang.

RELATED: Driverless flying taxi service set to launch in Dubai

In 2022, the Chinese XPeng X2 successfully completed the first public test flight of its two-seater flying car at Dubai’s GITEX technology expo. The fully electric vehicle was designed to carry two passengers, reach speeds of up to 80 miles per hour and lift vertically off the ground using eight propellers.

RELATED: XPeng flying car takes to the air in Dubai

The site next to DXB airport is one of four proposed vertiport locations being considered by Skyports Infrastructure and RTA, which plan to develop the vertiport networks for air taxis by 2026, according to Foster + Partners.

Related