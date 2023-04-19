African Voices

This Kenyan photographer wants others to see conservation through a different lens

By Jackie Prager, CNN
Published 4:30 AM EDT, Wed April 19, 2023
Kenyan wildlife ecologist and conservation photographer Anthony Ochieng Onyango uses imagery to inspire conservation action across Africa. He photographed this white-eyed vireo being released during the annual Ngulia Migratory Bird Ringing Project in Ngulia, Kenya.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
Photography started out as a passion project for Onyango, who often shows the daily life of animal caretakers -- such as this one feeding chimpanzees at a sanctuary on Ngamba Island. Onyango says he used his savings to take a photography course before he could even afford to buy a proper lens. When he finally bought his first professional camera, he says it was "the best day" of his life.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
"We live in a world where images play a very important role," Onyango says. "What I love (about) being a photographer the most is just seeing people getting back to me and saying, 'the image you took made me realize that I need to do something.'" Pictured: as part of <a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/world-environmental-day-2020-our-degradation-pain/" target="_blank" target="_blank">World Environmental Day 2020,</a> Onyango highlighted litter in the Nairobi River.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
In 2016, Onyango launched the media platform <a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/" target="_blank" target="_blank">TonyWild</a> to "empower young conservation leaders" through photography, film and science. While on assignment for Save the Elephants, Onyango captured this reaction of fishermen passing a group of elephants along the shores of Lake Jipe in southern Kenya. He says the interaction is an example of how humans can coexist with wildlife in the country.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
TonyWild offers a Visual Ecological Literacy Program, where students are given hands-on lessons in conservation photography to build awareness of their surroundings, and work toward finding solutions to the environmental challenges facing their communities. Pictured: students get to see chimps up close and personal at the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Uganda.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
For his 2019 photo series <a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/17-islands-1-island-42-chimpanzees/" target="_blank" target="_blank">"17 Islands, One Special Island, 49 rescued Chimpanzees,</a>" Onyango visited dozens of orphaned chimpanzees living in the sanctuary on Ngamba Island. The chimps were taken there after being rescued from the illegal pet and bushmeat trade. According to the <a href="https://ngambaisland.org/about-ngamba-island/" target="_blank" target="_blank">sanctuary</a>, the chimps are given around-the-clock care and have nearly 40 hectares to safely roam and forage.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
In 2020, TonyWild launched the <a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/mitigation-project/" target="_blank" target="_blank">MITIgation Project</a> to combat "negative environmental impacts." In addition to its education efforts, the program gives students the opportunity to plant and nurture trees over a four-year period, creating a deeper connection to nature. The tree pictured here is being prepared for planting at the <a href="https://www.brackenhurst.com/sustainability/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Brackenhurst nursery</a> in Limuru, just north of Nairobi.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
In addition to photography, Onyango has made several films through TonyWild highlighting conservation efforts around Africa. "<a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/the-forest-guardian/" target="_blank" target="_blank">The Forest Guardian</a>" follows a man who has made it his life's mission to protect a Kenyan forest that is home to more than 60 chimpanzees. "<a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/rhino-lover-and-hero/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Rhino Lover and Hero</a>" (pictured) shares the story of the work being done at the rhino sanctuary at the Meru National Park in central Kenya.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
This photo, taken at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya, won Onyango the "Conservation Heroes" category in the African Wildlife Foundation's Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards in 2022. Onyango was also a finalist for the same award in 2021.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
In his series, "<a href="https://www.tonywild.co.ke/powering-the-ghost-town-of-rusinga-island/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Powering the 'Ghost Town</a>' of Rusinga Island" Onyango tells the story of how local fisherman in Lake Victoria, Kenya, are combating climate change by switching from kerosene to solar-powered lamps when fishing.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
Here, Onyango photographed a ranger from the <a href="https://www.mikokopamoja.org/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Mikoko Pamoja Project</a> in southern Kenya. The project is a community-led initiative to restore and protect mangroves in the area. "We as Africans have a role to play in supporting conservation," Onyango says, adding his goal is to expand TonyWild to provide resources and education across "every habitat and ecosystem."
Anthony Ochieng Onyango
Crouching in the brush of Kenya’s Ruma National Park, award-winning conservation photographer Anthony Ochieng Onyango eyes what he’s spent a year looking for – the roan antelope.

The powerful yet elegant animal is one of Africa’s largest antelopes. It’s estimated there are only 60,000 of them left on the continent, and as of July 2021, there were only 15 living in Ruma National Park, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

By photographing the elusive antelope, as with all his images, Onyango hopes he can inspire others to pursue conservation efforts and protect wildlife in its natural habitat.

“What I love [about] being a photographer the most is just seeing people getting back to me and saying, ‘the image you took made me realize that I need to do something,’” he said.

The roan antelope is seen grazing in Ruma National Park, Kenya. There are just over a dozen roan antelopes living in the nature preserve.
Anthony Ochieng Onyango

Engaging the youth

In 2016, Onyango created the media platform TonyWild to “promote conservation action through photography, film and science.” His team visits schools to host MITIgation and Visual Ecological Literacy Programs where students are given photography lessons and the opportunity to plant and nurture trees.

“We need to speak their language so we can get into their hearts to take action in conservation,” Onyango said. “My hope is for the students to just be able to appreciate what they currently have within their ecosystem.”

Photographer Anthony Ochieng Onyango in action during a trip to Ruma National Park in Kenya, searching for the elusive roan antelope.
Photographer Anthony Ochieng Onyango in action during a trip to Ruma National Park in Kenya, searching for the elusive roan antelope.
CNN

Onyango hopes his work with TonyWild will continue to break barriers in photography and prove to the next generation that anyone can pursue their passions. He says that when it comes to climate change and wildlife conservation, young people are our best hope of “changing whatever is happening right now to the planet.”

