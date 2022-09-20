American Airlines to introduce premium suites with privacy doors

(CNN) — Privacy doors and lie-flat seats with a chaise lounge option are features of the new premium suites American Airlines plans to roll out on its long-haul fleet.

The Flagship Suite seats will be available on all Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024, American Airlines announced Tuesday.

"We believe our Flagship Suite product provides customers with what they desire most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seating, direct aisle access and more personal space," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said it will refresh its Boeing 777-300ER interiors and retrofit those aircraft with Flagship Suite seats starting in late 2024.

Premium economy seating

New premium economy seats on the Airbus A321XLR have headrest wings for increased privacy. American Airlines

More premium economy seating will also be added to American's long-haul aircraft.

A new premium economy seat design doubles the amount of in-seat storage space, the airline says, and features headrest wings for increased privacy and larger in-seat entertainment screens.

By 2026, American said its premium seating on its long-haul fleet will grow by more than 45%.

American said it will continue to offer Flagship Business on existing Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-200 aircraft that are part of its current fleet.