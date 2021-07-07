FAA will look into American Airlines flight delayed by mask mandate noncompliance

(CNN) — Federal officials now say they will look into a group of 30 "disruptive" high schoolers who American Airlines removed from a Bahamas-bound flight on Monday.

American Airlines said the teens were kicked off flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau after they were told to wear federally-mandated masks, caused a scene, and did not follow the instructions of the crew. A source familiar with the incident said the group was chaperoned by only one adult who was no more than 22 years old.

"The FAA is aware of the incident and investigates all reports it receives from airlines," said a statement from the agency, which has received a total of more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers this year, with three-quarters of issues over the transportation-wide mask mandate.

"They were being very obnoxious," passenger Malik Banks told CNN affiliate WSOC. "I would say 75% to 80% of them were being terrible kids, saying smart stuff."