CNN —

There’s a rule of thumb when visiting Italy: The harder it is to get to a destination, the more beauty lies in store for you.

That rule is about to get a little less hard and fast as the Amalfi Coast gets its “own” airport.

Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport will “open” in July, 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of the city of Amalfi and 21 kilometers (13 miles) from the city of Salerno, the gateway to the famous coast.

Technically it’s a reopening rather than a new airport built from scratch. First constructed in 1926, over the past 98 years, it has been used on and off as a military airport, flying school, firefighting hub and private airport.

In 2007, it was developed to allow commercial flights, too. The runway was lengthened, and two gates and four check-in desks were built. Airlines using it included Air Dolomiti and VolaSalerno, a short-lived local startup with just one plane that folded in 2008. The airport then closed entirely in 2016.

July 11 will see the start of its new life with the arrival of commercial flights by Volotea, a Spanish airline with a major presence in Italy.

A slow rollout of airport operations