Akon created his own city in Senegal called 'Akon City'

(CNN) — It's official, Akon has his own city in Senegal.
Known as "Akon City," the rapper and entrepreneur tweeted Monday that he had finalized the agreement for the new city.
"Looking forward to hosting you there in the future," his tweet read.
The official website for the city said at the time it would be a five-minute drive from the West African state's new international airport.
'I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa'
Known for songs like "Locked Up," "Lonely" and "Oh Africa," the Grammy-nominated rapper is more recognized as a business man than a musician these days. His most recent venture is Akon Lighting Africa which is providing solar power to African countries.
"I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa for sure," Akon said during a 2013 interview with CNN. "If I could have my way, Africa would be the United States of Africa."
Journalist Paul Adepoju contributed to this report.