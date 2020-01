Akon created his own city in Senegal called 'Akon City'

(CNN) — It's official, Akon has his own city in Senegal.

Known as "Akon City," the rapper and entrepreneur tweeted Monday that he had finalized the agreement for the new city.

"Looking forward to hosting you there in the future," his tweet read.

Akon, who is of Senegalese decent, originally announced plans for the futuristic "Crypto city" in 2018 saying that the city would be built on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall. The new city would also trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency called AKoin , he said.

The official website for the city said at the time it would be a five-minute drive from the West African state's new international airport.

'I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa'

Akon was born in Senegal before moving to Union City, New Jersey, at 7, according to his website

Known for songs like " Locked Up ," " Lonely " and " Oh Africa ," the Grammy-award winning rapper is more recognized as a business man than a musician these days.

His most recent venture is Akon Lighting Africa which is providing solar power to African countries.