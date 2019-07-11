Airlines are offering travel waivers ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

(CNN) — As the newly named Tropical Storm Barry barrels toward the Gulf Coast, several airlines have announced that they're offering travel waivers.

The waivers allow those with tickets to change their reservations without fees, as long as they make the change by a certain deadline.

CNN is tracking the storm, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday.

United Airlines says it's says it's issuing travel waivers for those whose trips include about a dozen airports along the Gulf Coast through Sunday.

Southwest Airlines As Barry moves west through the Gulf of Mexico, shows travel waivers through Saturday for those on flights involving Panama City Beach and Pensacola, Florida. Southwest extends the waivers through Sunday for New Orleans, Corpus Christi and Houston.

Spirit Airlines has a has a travel advisory offering flexible arrangements for those flying to, from or through Houston or New Orleans from Thursday through Sunday.

Jet Blue says it will "waive change/cancel fees and fare differences" for those traveling through Saturday through New Orleans.

Delta has a travel waiver listed on its has a travel waiver listed on its website through Sunday for those traveling through six airports in the region.