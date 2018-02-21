DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
The Montalto family was joined by friends and coworkers across the aviation industry for their daughter's funeral.

A pilot lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting and over 100 colleagues came to her funeral

Isabella Gomez and Christina Zdanowicz, CNNUpdated 21st February 2018
(CNN) — In a Parkland father's moment of darkness, over 100 colleagues stood by his side to ensure he knows he is not alone.
United Airlines captain Tony Montalto and his family held a funeral for their daughter, Gina Rose, on Tuesday at Mary Help of Christians Church in Parkland. Employees from multiple divisions of United, JetBlue, Spirit, American Airlines and FedEx attended to honor the young girl's life.
Lined up together in uniform, the pilots created an image of true solidarity.
"This is a beautiful example of how the United family supports one another," said United Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin.
The heartwarming moment was captured by United captain Dan Petrovich, who works alongside Gina's father.
"(There were) no specific plans for what we did; it just happened out of love and respect for the suffering of a member of our United and aviation family," he told CNN.
Fourteen-year-old Gina was a member of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's winter guard on the marching band. She was described as sweet and artistic by those who were close to her.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 0000 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies