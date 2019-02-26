(CNN) — Flying economy has never been glamorous, but these streamlined new seats might make those cheap tickets a bit more alluring.

British design company LAYER has devised a prototype seat, designed for use in Airbus economy cabins on short to mid-haul flights, that promises to deliver heightened comfort levels.

Dubbed "Move," this concept seat is made of a fancy fiber that's connected to built-in smart sensors -- allowing passengers to manually control seat temperature, tension, pressure and movement, all via an app on their phone.

The app will also let passengers know when it's time to get up and stretch their legs or take a sip of water.

Stylish and savvy

These new economy seat designs have been created by British company LAYER. Courtesy LAYER

Prototypes of the chair, the brainchild of LAYER founder Benjamin Hubert , reveal a chic piece of airplane furniture decked out in hues of red and blue. It certainly looks more stylish than a typical bucket class seat.

The design caters to the needs of 21st century passengers: there's a special pocket for laptops or tablets that will use pressure-sensitive fabric to detect if an electronic device has been left inside.

The seats don't recline -- so there'll be no passive-agressive conversations with the person in the row behind you. Instead, the focus is on controlling the situation in your seat.

There are different seat modes -- there's even a massage setting.

The chairs are designed for use in Airbus airplane economy cabins. Courtesy LAYER

LAYER says there are other reasons to implement these swanky seats -- they're lightweight, so they'll reduce the overall onboard weight of the aircraft and cutting back on fuel.

There's a pocket on the back of the seat for electronic devices. Courtesy LAYER

The seats, 18 months in the making, were created as part of an ongoing creative partnership between LAYER and Airbus.

Seating satisfaction

Special sensors on the seat allow passengers to control the experience via an app. Courtesy LAYER

The concept stands out amongst other innovative economy seat designs . Often, the focus is less on comfort and more on cramming as many people on the plane as possible.

Passengers won't be able to can't recline the seats, instead the focus is on changing temperature and pressure. Courtesy LAYER

On the other end of the seating spectrum, in April 2018, CNN Travel reported on the new " standing-up seat" concept from Italian designers Aviointeriors.

The app also tells passengers when they should get up and exercise -- plus when to drink water.

LAYER thinks it's found an innovative -- but workable -- solution to the economy seat issue.

"All too often, new concepts for flying are focused on innovation in business class," says Hubert. "We were excited to take on this project with Airbus to find ways to improve and add value to the economy class experience -- for both the passenger and the airline."