Win a Louvre sleepover with Airbnb

(CNN) — You probably can't afford Beyonce's wardrobe, but you might have a chance at living like Queen Bey thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from Airbnb.

The legendary Paris museum , whose I.M. Pei-designed glass pyramid turns 30 this year, is partnering with Airbnb for a special contest where the winners will be able to spend the night alongside the Mona Lisa and other famous works of art.

This time, see the Mona Lisa without having to elbow a hundred other visitors out of the way. Julian Abrams/Airbnb

To enter the contest, head to airbnb.com/louvre by April 12, 2019 and answer the question "Why would you be the Mona Lisa's perfect guest?". One winner will be selected, and he or she can bring along a plus-one. The slumber party takes place on April 30.

The winning pair won't just get bragging rights. They'll sleep inside a glamorous bright white tent designed to resemble the Louvre's pyramid, in addition to being given a stack of French vinyl records to listen to during the evening. They'll also be treated to an intimate acoustic concert inside the lush velvet-lined chambers that were once home to Napoleon III.

Related content Why spring is the best time to visit Paris

Also on the night at the museum itinerary: a customized private tour of the museum and dinner and drinks alongside the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo.

(Thanks to the massive popularity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's "Ape***t" video, which was filmed on location inside the Louvre, there is currently a $34,000 Carter couple-themed tour, just in case you don't win a free one.)

The pyramid-inspired tent is inside the actual pyramid designed by I.M. Pei. Julian Abrams/Airbnb

Hopefully 2019's contest will have more success than the 2018 edition: Last year, Airbnb's night at the Great Wall of China was canceled following concerns that the slumber party would damage the monument.

Airbnb's one-off Experiences program has also given travelers the opportunity to sleep in a Lego house, in a shark aquarium and at New York City's Ellis Island.