Indian airline puts crew on low-fat diet

Amy Woodyatt and Swati Gupta, CNNPublished 17th September 2019
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/09/09: An Air India plane approaching London Heathrow Terminal 3 airport. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Fasten (or perhaps tighten) your seatbelts: Air India is putting its crew on a low-fat diet.
In a memo sent to cabin crew, India's national air carrier told staff it would be launching a new menu for in-flight crew, providing staff with a "low fat diet meal".
"Taking into consideration the health factor of crew, an initiative has been taken by Director Operations to revise the In-flight menu for the crew," the memo, sent to CNN by an Air India spokesperson, read.
"In view of the above, special low fat diet meal for crew has been worked out on a day wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," the document, sent from senior manager Doma Tshering, said.
The new menu includes dishes such as green peas bhurji, mushroom egg white omelette, and various kebabs, and has been introduced on flights departing from Delhi and Mumbai starting from 15 September.
"We are introducing healthy special meals for all crew. The new menu is also cost effective," Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for Air India, said in a statement to CNN.
This isn't the first time Air India has waded in on the the weight debate.
In 2015, the airline asked 125 of its flight attendants to shed weight, or instead be offered an airport job or "ground duties."
At the time, the airline insisted that the move was not about weight but provided an opportunity for staff to bring themselves back to the required "fitness level", adding that the decision came as the result of a "safety issue."
