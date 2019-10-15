DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

Air Canada will use gender-neutral terms instead of saying 'ladies and gentlemen' on flights

Amanda Jackson, CNNPublished 15th October 2019
Air Canada aircraft landing at London Heathrow International Airport.
(CNN) — Passengers on board Air Canada won't hear flight attendants say "ladies and gentlemen" any more. Soon they will hear gender-neutral terms.
During onboard announcements, the term "everybody" will replace the terms "ladies and gentlemen," according to CNN news partner CTV.
"We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender," a media spokesperson for the company told CTV.
"We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."
CNN reached out to the company for a statement but has yet to hear back.
This decision comes during a time when many US states and other countries are adding more gender options on identification cards and birth certificates.
Earlier this year, Airlines for America (A4A), an industry trade group, announced it will expand gender options for US passengers booking flights. The new options will include "unspecified" and "undisclosed."
Air Canada didn't say when the changes will go into effect, according to CTV.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource