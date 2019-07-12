$15 million iPad-controlled superyacht goes up for sale

(CNN) — In the market for a $15 million superyacht ? You're in luck: Adastra, which won a string of design awards in 2013 and can be controlled with an iPad , has gone up for sale.

Owned by billionaire shipping magnate Anto Marden, the trimaran's futuristic design looks fit for a James Bond villain, with aerodynamic wings that help it travel across the water. Created by John Shuttleworth, the 140-foot yacht was designed with its environmental impact in mind.

Only 20% of the lightweight glass and carbon boat is submerged in water, significantly reducing drag. As a result, it consumes about 14% of the fuel used by a more traditional yacht with the same specs.

"Inevitably, there has to be a trend for reducing fuel consumption -- and I think superyachts will have to look something like this in the future," Shuttleworth told CNN in 2013. "Initially I don't think economics will drive it -- these are wealthy owners and cost isn't an issue. Instead, it will be from an ethical, environmental point of view."

Adastra, which offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-air bar, can be controlled by an iPad from up to 164 feet away. At night, its underside glows blue, which only adds to its Bond aesthetic. The yacht won three prizes at the 2013 ShowBoats Design Awards, and was awarded Most Innovative Design at the World Superyacht Awards the same year.

Adastra has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Courtesy Jepsen Design

The website launched to sell Adastra describes it as the "coolest adventure yacht." No price is given, though the boat is "priced to sell," the website says. In 2013, the then brand new yacht was valued at $15 million. CNN has contacted Marden and Shuttleworth for comment.