The best hotels in North America and the Caribbean

(CNN) — Once home to Pearl's Brewhouse, a 19th-century building on the San Antonio waterfront now houses one of the city's most elegant hotels.

Hotel Emma, built in 1894, has a beautiful lobby, stunning library, luxurious rooms and and rooftop pool.

Now it also has a AAA's Five Diamond rating, one of only 10 new properties added to the exclusive list of hotels and restaurants over the past year, AAA travel announced January 31.

AAA inspectors visit about 1,100 hotels and restaurants weekly in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and a tiny 0.4% of the more than 27,000 AAA-inspected and -approved hotels across North America earn the coveted Five Diamond rating.

The newest 10 members join an exclusive AAA/CAA Five Diamond club of just 121 hotels and 67 restaurants.

"Earning the AAA Five Diamond Rating is a point of great pride for the employees who make it all happen on a daily basis. Their seamless efforts provide guests with a highly personalized and memorable experience that often exceeds the expectations of even the most seasoned traveler," says Michael Petrone, director, AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings.

Among the newcomers are the only Five Diamond properties in their areas: Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas; The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, Texas; and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende in the Mexican state of Guanajuato.

The Five Diamond restaurant winners are being announced on February 14.