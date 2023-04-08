80 days at 80 orig thumb
Traveling grandmas visit 8 world wonders on the trip of a lifetime
01:54 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
80 days at 80 orig thumb
Traveling grandmas visit 8 world wonders on the trip of a lifetime
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cheetah cubs born India
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Seattle hot tub boat space needle amazon starbucks boeing innovation spc_00003801.png
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Clint Henderson The Points Guy SCREENGRAB
Travel expert explains why you should book your dream vacation now
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fireworks light up the sky in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
See countries around the world ring in 2023 with a bang
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
passenger luggage reunion
Watch passenger's enthusiastic reunion with his missing luggage
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

A pair of best friends from Texas are proving that adventure doesn’t have an age limit – even when you’re 81.

Ellie Hamby, a documentary photographer, and Sandy Hazelip, a physician and lecturer, toured the world in 80 days, adventuring from the beaches of Bali to the deserts of Egypt.

The octogenarian grandmothers started their ambitious adventure on January 11, according to the blog the two have used to document their travels.

Their first stop was a location that eludes even many seasoned travelers: Antarctica.

Getting to the southernmost continent first required crossing the Drake Passage, the notoriously rough waters between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands.

'Do it,' says solo traveler who uses a wheelchair. 'You won't regret it.'

“For almost two days, we were a rocking and rolling and a slipping and sliding through the Drake Passage and we were holding on for dear life,” Hamby said in an interview with CNN. “It was just wild.”

“But when we stepped foot on the ground on the Antarctic, you forgot all of that,” she recalled. “The beauty of the Antarctic is just unbelievable to see the penguins and the icebergs and the glaciers – just, this was amazing.”

Since that first venture, the pair have visited 18 countries across all seven continents, often while clad in matching T-shirts. They’ve also accrued a loving social media following who track the “traveling grannies” on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Hazelip told CNN that she met Hamby after her husband died in 1999. Before his death, he “planted the seed in my heart that we should start taking our grandsons on mission trips in the summer,” she said. This led her to the Zambia Medical Mission, a project run by Hamby and her husband in southern Africa.

The two bonded over their shared interest in travel and commitment to prioritizing unique experiences over comfort and amenities while abroad. Both became closer as widows after Hamby’s husband died in 2005.

Hazelip says the idea for their trip originated a few years before they were each set to turn 80.

“I just got the idea because we had traveled previously together internationally,” she said. “And so about four years before we were going to turn 80, I mentioned to her one day, ‘Ellie, wouldn’t it be fun to go around the world in 80 days at age 80?’”

The first step of Hamby and Hazelip's trip was Antarctica.
The first step of Hamby and Hazelip's trip was Antarctica.
@aroundtheworldat80

On their website, Hamby and Hazelip say they dedicated the trip to their late husbands, Kelly and Don. “We miss you and wish you were joining our adventure,” they write.

Originally, the two planned to disembark in 2022 when they were 80 years old. “And COVID shut those plans down,” Hazelip went on. “But COVID didn’t shut us down. So we went this year, and our theme was, ‘At 81 and still on the run.’”

Over the past three months, the pair have ridden camels in Egypt, met elephants in Bali, danced in Nepal, and observed the Northern Lights in Finland.

And despite the challenges international travel presents, the best friends say they finished their trip without any arguments.

“We’re both independent, very stubborn. But we seem to allow each other to give space,” said Hamby. “We just understand each other and we know this is a good thing we’re doing and we kind of respect each other’s feelings.”

For Hamby, the highlight of the trip was the people they met along the way.

“We love all the sights that we saw, but the things that we remember the most are the people that we met,” she said. “We met some of the most wonderful, kindest, friendliest people in the world. We just have friends now all over the world that we love dearly.”

“We always say when we started this, we did not plan a vacation,” she added. “We planned an adventure. And every single day was an adventure.”

Although Hamby and Hazelip have finished their worldly quest and returned home to Texas, the two are already planning for their next trip, they told CNN.

And they shared a crucial piece of advice for any travelers worried about the language barrier on their own adventures.

“You know, people ask us often about the language, how we manage it,” said Hamby. “We say with Sandy and Ellie, there’s one language and that’s a smile. And we found that worked wonders because we were often aware that there was not English spoken. But a smile covers all languages.”

They also encouraged other older travelers to not let age hold them back. Aside from some small concessions – like deciding not to ride a motorbike in Bali because of concerns about falling – they said their age didn’t affect their itinerary abroad. They said felt confident that if they were injured on their trip, their children “would have been at peace knowing that we were doing what we absolutely wanted,” said Hazelip.

Hazelip described 81 as “the perfect age” to embark on their trip.

“Getting older does give you a little bit of wisdom of making decisions,” she said. “And so that’s the fun part. I think at this age I appreciate so much [of] the beauty and I can really just soak it in. And for me, this was the perfect age to go. I’m so thankful.”