Food & Drink

24K gold chicken wings are NYC's latest weird food craze

Published 15th May 2018
(CNN) — Twenty-four karat gold is normally something associated with jewelry -- until now. New York City restaurant The Ainsworth partnered with Jonathan "Foodgōd" Cheban on the ultimate high-low menu item, 24K gold chicken wings.
Here's how the magic happens: wings are brined for 12 hours (one half-hour per karat), coated with a house-made dry rub, baked, flash-fried and then coated in a layer of gold dust.
Despite the luxurious luster, these wings won't break the bank: you can get 10 for $45 or 20 for $90.
If you feel like splurging, there's also an option to get 50 -- plus a bottle of Ace of Spades brand Champagne -- for a cool $1,000. That grand also includes a bit of celebrity connection, as Ace of Spades is owned by Jay-Z.
But there's one more question to ask: Why?
Brian Mazza, president of Paige Hospitality (which owns The Ainsworth) told CNN, "We wanted to create something over-the-top that's never been done before, and you've never seen or tasted anything like it before." Consider that a mission accomplished.
For NYC visitors who want to get their Instagrammable wings fix and also experience some of NYC's hidden food gems beyond Manhattan, consider a side trip to the Bronx's Arthur Avenue, a haven of Italian grocery stores and cheese shops, as well.
The Ainsworth Chelsea, 122 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001, USA, +1 212-741-0645
The Ainsworth East Village, 64 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA, +1 212-419-1151
