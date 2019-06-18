10-year-old girl conquers Yosemite's El Capitan

(CNN) — Few adults can say they successfully scaled Yosemite National Park's famous El Capitan in California

That's why it's even more impressive that a 10-year-old from Colorado just did it.

Selah Schneiter may have just became the youngest person in history to climb the park's 3,000-foot-high rock formation, reaching the summit on June 12, 2019.

Aided by her father and a family friend, the trio spent five days in Yosemite Valley using a rope climbing technique known as jumaring to tackle a famously steep route known as the Nose.

"Our big motto was 'How do you eat an elephant?' Small bites. One pitch at a time, one move at a time, one day at a time," Schneiter told CNN affiliate KFSN in Fresno.

Many experienced climbers consider the Nose to be the most iconic big-wall climb in the world.

Schneiter comes from a family of hikers who developed a special connection to Yosemite's trails. Her father, Mike, is a climbing instructor, and claims to have fallen in love with Schneiter's mother, Joy, while hiking in Yosemite years prior.