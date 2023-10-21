The US airports where non-travelers can hang out

Philadelphia International Airport will soon be allowing non-flyers to go airside.
Matt Rourke/AP
CNN  — 

This week in travel news: a record-breaking temple has opened, one of Europe’s best cities is reinventing itself and a Japanese airplane encountered a weighty issue.

Like old times at the airport

Remember when you could escort a friend or relative to their airport gate and wave goodbye? That’s not typically been an option since security stepped up post 9/11.

On November 1, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will debut Wingmate, a program that allows some non-travelers to apply for passes that will let them access the post-security area of the domestic section of the airport.

And Philadelphia isn’t the only one bringing the practice back. Tulsa, Detroit, Seattle and New Orleans are among the other American airports running similar programs.

That’s good news for anyone who wants to surprise their loved one with an airport proposal.

Rice-a-rama

<strong>Jollof: </strong>Widely enjoyed in West African countries, jollof is a one-pot rice dish made by cooking rice, onions, tomatoes, meat and spices in a single vessel. Click through the gallery for more delicious rice plates around the world:
Konstiantyn Zapylaie/Adobe Stock
<strong>Zongzi:</strong> Found in various iterations all over China, zongzi refers to sticky glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves before boiling that can be stuffed with savory or sweet fillings.
gahsoon/E+/Getty Images
<strong>Milchreis: </strong>A stovetop staple at many a German <em>oma's</em> house, milchreis (translation: milk rice), is a creamy rice pudding made from arborio, medium or long grain white rice that's sweetened with cinnamon and sugar and splashed with vanilla extract.
Christian Jung/Adobe Stock