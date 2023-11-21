CNN —
For all the buzz Alaska gets for summertime’s wildlife adventures and busy cruising season, visiting the state during the quieter winter months has a unique appeal that goes beyond the chance to see the northern lights.
“One of the things I try to explain to people is we don’t get that black darkness so many places get in winter because we have snow on the ground, and it reflects all the light around,” says Lexi Qass’uq Trainer, a member of Chevak Native Village who lives in Eagle River near Anchorage. “We