This state that booms in summer might be even better under the snow

By Terry Ward, CNN
8 minute read
Published 7:05 AM EST, Tue November 21, 2023
<strong>Epic skiing: </strong>Alyeska Resort, Alaska's largest ski resort, is the only ski resort in North America with mountain, glacier and ocean views.
Epic skiing: Alyeska Resort, Alaska's largest ski resort, is the only ski resort in North America with mountain, glacier and ocean views.
Courtesy Alyeska Resort
<strong>Stunning skies: </strong>Borealis Basecamp is a cozy headquarters for spotting this spectacular natural show.
Stunning skies: Borealis Basecamp is a cozy headquarters for spotting this spectacular natural show.
Courtesy Nomadic People/Borealis Basecamp
<strong>Wild ice skating: </strong>Arriving by helicopter to skate on a glacier lake makes driving to the rink seem pretty ho-hum.
Wild ice skating: Arriving by helicopter to skate on a glacier lake makes driving to the rink seem pretty ho-hum.
Sage Dudick/Alaska Helicopter Tours
<strong>Dog-mushing trips: </strong>Visitors can grip the sled handlebar tight and learn to mush their own team of Alaskan huskies across the tundra during multi-day tours near Denali National Park.
Dog-mushing trips: Visitors can grip the sled handlebar tight and learn to mush their own team of Alaskan huskies across the tundra during multi-day tours near Denali National Park.
Cody Strathe
<strong>Next-level yoga: </strong>At Arctic Hive, visitors can practice yoga under the northern lights in a geodesic dome (billed as Alaska's northernmost yoga studio).
Next-level yoga: At Arctic Hive, visitors can practice yoga under the northern lights in a geodesic dome (billed as Alaska's northernmost yoga studio).
ArcticHive.com
<strong>Heli-skiing heaven:</strong> At the uber-luxe Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, a fly-in property 60 miles northwest of Anchorage that accommodates a maximum of 20 guests, winter ski season runs from February through April.
Heli-skiing heaven: At the uber-luxe Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, a fly-in property 60 miles northwest of Anchorage that accommodates a maximum of 20 guests, winter ski season runs from February through April.
Brandon Cole
Winter adventures in Alaska
CNN  — 

For all the buzz Alaska gets for summertime’s wildlife adventures and busy cruising season, visiting the state during the quieter winter months has a unique appeal that goes beyond the chance to see the northern lights.

“One of the things I try to explain to people is we don’t get that black darkness so many places get in winter because we have snow on the ground, and it reflects all the light around,” says Lexi Qass’uq Trainer, a member of Chevak Native Village who lives in Eagle River near Anchorage. “We