Tech companies report quarterly earnings

By Clare Duffy

Published 3:26 PM ET, Tue April 25, 2023
3 min ago

All eyes on artificial intelligence

From CNN's Samantha Kelly

Microsoft's Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, on February 7.
Microsoft's Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, on February 7. (Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images)

Microsoft and Google are locked in a renewed race to develop and deploy AI to supercharge their search and productivity tools. As they report earnings, investors will likely be looking for any early indications of how much those efforts are helping Microsoft and hurting Google.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet fell earlier this month after a report sparked concerns that its core search engine could lose market share to AI-powered rivals, including Microsoft’s Bing.

Last month, Google employees learned that Samsung was weighing making Bing the default search engine on its devices instead of Google’s search engine, prompting a “panic” inside the company, according to a report from the New York Times, citing internal messages and documents. (CNN has not reviewed the material.)

Google’s search engine has dominated the market for two decades, with Bing struggling to gain market share. But the viral success of ChatGPT, which can generate compelling written responses to user prompts, appeared to put Google on defense for the first time in years.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has invested in and partnered with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to deploy similar technology in Bing and other productivity tools. 

But both companies face risks as they invest in generative AI. Google was called out after a demo of Bard provided an inaccurate response to a question about a telescope. Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 7.7% that day, wiping $100 billion off its market value.

Microsoft’s Bing AI demo was also called out for several errors, including an apparent failure to differentiate between the types of vacuums and even made up information about certain products.

3 min ago

Big Tech earnings are on deck this week. Here's why that matters

From CNN's Krystal Hur

The Amazon Spheres seen on March 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
The Amazon Spheres seen on March 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (John Moore/Getty Images)

With Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms all slated to report earnings this coming week, investors are turning their attention away from bank earnings to Big Tech.

That’s because just a handful of large-cap tech stocks powered the S&P 500’s gains during the first quarter despite banking turmoil, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s plan to stabilize prices and recession fears. 

Companies including Facebook-parent Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet surged at the beginning of this year, with that trend accelerating last month when large-cap tech names became havens for investors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up over 15% this year.

But if they report disappointing results, warn of headwinds or give investors any other reason to sell, those stocks could start trending down — and so could the broader equity market.

The S&P 500’s rally has already started to peter out somewhat. The benchmark index closed 0.1% lower last week, after investors waded through mixed earnings reports and economic data that revealed a complicated picture of the economy’s health.

3 min ago

UPS flashes a warning sign about the US economy

From CNN's Chris Isidore

A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver sits in his delivery truck on January 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver sits in his delivery truck on January 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPS says the US economy is slowing down.

America’s largest trucking company said Tuesday that revenue fell 6% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, as its operating profit fell 22%. Its earnings fell just short of Wall Street forecasts for the period.

“In the first quarter, deceleration in US retail sales resulted in lower volume than we anticipated, and we faced ongoing demand weakness in Asia,” said the company’s earnings statement. “Given current macro conditions, we expect volume to remain under pressure.”

The company said that while January volumes were about what it had expected, the macroeconomic environment weakened, causing a 7% drop in volume in March compared to a year ago. That acceleration in the drop in volume “caused us pause,” said UPS CEO Carole Tome.

Shares of UPS fell more than 6% in early trading on the news.