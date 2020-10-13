Live TV
Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Amy Coney Barrett hearing: Day 2

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Misinformation Watch

Published 8:53 AM ET, Tue October 13, 2020
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 hr 39 min ago

In reversal of policy, Facebook will ban Holocaust denial posts under hate speech policy

Oliver Effron

Facebook is expanding its hate speech policy to include content that "denies or distorts the Holocaust," a major shift for the platform, which has repeatedly come under fire for its inaction on hateful and false information.

In announcing the policy change, Monika Bickert, Facebook's vice president of content policy, wrote in a blog post that the decision was "supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust." She cited a recent survey that found almost a quarter of adults in the US between the ages of 18 and 39 believed the Holocaust was a myth.

Facebook (FB) will now direct users to credible information if they search for content related to Holocaust denial on its platform.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he had maintained that Facebook should not police content.

"At the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong," Zuckerberg said in a 2018 interview with Recode's Kara Swisher. "I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

In a Facebook post following Monday's announcement, Zuckerberg noted that his thinking has evolved after seeing data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence.

"I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust," he wrote, "...but with the current state of the world, I believe this is the right balance."

Facebook has had a patchy record when it comes to monitoring dangerous or erroneous information. While it has removed some posts from President Trump that violated its policies, the platform has so far taken no action on a post by Trump that claimed, without evidence, that he is immune to coronavirus.

Read more here

14 hr 37 min ago

Facebook bans company it says ran fake accounts for Turning Point

Kaya Yurieff and Donie O'Sullivan

Facebook said Thursday it had banned a company it believes ran fake accounts for the conservative group Turning Point USA.

Facebook said the marketing firm Rally Forge, working on behalf of Turning Point USA, ran a campaign that relied upon fake accounts that posted criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden and praise for President Donald Trump. According to Facebook, that campaign included tactics like commenting on the Facebook pages of major national American media outlets.

The alleged activity was first identified through an investigation by The Washington Post, which prompted Facebook to look into the group.

"Many of these accounts used stock profile photos and posed as right-leaning individuals from across the US. In 2018, some of these accounts posed as left-leaning individuals to comment on content as well. This activity was centered primarily around commenting on news articles posted by news organizations and public figures, rather than posting their own content," Facebook said in a report published Thursday.

Facebook added in the report, "The most recent activity included creating what we call 'thinly veiled personas' whose names were slight variations of the names of the people behind them and whose sole activity on our platform was associated with this deceptive campaign."

Read more here

14 hr 36 min ago

Twitter won't let you retweet, like or reply to election tweets with warnings on them

Kaya Yurieff

Twitter is rolling out a series of changes ahead of the US election next month in an attempt to clamp down on the spread of misinformation.

On Friday, Twitter said that users, including political candidates, cannot claim an election win before it is authoritatively called. Twitter's new criteria for that requires either an announcement from state election officials or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets. Twitter did not identify the outlets, though news organizations like CNN, the Associated Press, ABC News, and Fox News would fit the bill.

Previously, Twitter said candidates would be prohibited from claiming victory "before election results have been certified." This caveat immediately drew the attention of election experts, because Twitter was drawing a red line that was noticeably out of step with how results are processed. The results publicly reported by election officials and news outlets on election night are always preliminary. Weeks later, the results are formally "certified" by state officials. With Friday's adjustment, Twitter is smoothing out its policies for Election Night, and eliminating a potentially major hiccup.

Such tweets claiming a premature win will receive a misleading information label and users will be directed to Twitter's official US election page for more details.

Warnings that block interactions

Twitter is also now adding more warnings and restrictions to tweets with labels, for example, people will have to tap through a warning to see such tweets, and they will only be able to "quote tweet." Likes, regular retweets and replies will not be available, and those tweets won't be recommended by Twitter. Quote tweets append a tweet to a user's commentary about it.

Twitter had previously added these warnings to tweets in a few situations, but it is now expanding their use.

This will apply to tweets from US political figures, including candidates and campaign accounts, US-based accounts with more than 100,000 followers, or any tweets that rack up significant engagement.

"We expect this will further reduce the visibility of misleading information, and will encourage people to reconsider if they want to amplify these Tweets," Twitter wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Starting next week, when users try to retweet anything with a misleading information label, they'll see a prompt directing them to authoritative information about the topic before they are able to go through with a retweet.

14 hr 36 min ago

We asked Trump supporters to show us their Facebook feeds

Donie O'Sullivan

Misleading content shared by Trump and his team is often defended as humor. But his supporters aren't always in on the joke.

14 hr 35 min ago

How a crease in Biden's shirt spawned a debate conspiracy theory

Donie O'Sullivan

Prior to the first Presidential debate, a baseless conspiracy theory inundated many Americans. The Trump campaign, Fox News, and a slew of Trump-supporting Facebook pages all fueled speculation that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might wear a secret earpiece to assist him in his debate against President Trump.

"I thought Biden had somebody in his ear," said one Trump supporter the morning after the first presidential debate. Her belief was shored up, she said, by video she had viewed of Biden supposedly adjusting a wire during the debate.

She was on her way to a Trump rally in Duluth, Minnesota and was referring to a YouTube video she was sent by a friend who is serving with the military overseas.

In fact, the video does not show Biden wearing a wire; it shows a crease briefly forming on Biden's shirt after he reached into his coat to itch his shoulder. But when false evidence emerged to support the baseless earpiece claim, it took off like wildfire.

One version of the video that was flagged by fact-checkers as false on Facebook had been shared more than 22,000 times and viewed 800,000 times by Thursday night.

Read more here

14 hr 35 min ago

Facebook can't catch misinformation it's already identified as false, activist group says

Brian Fung

With less than four weeks to go before a pivotal US election, Facebook has sought to reassure the public it has learned from its 2016 mistakes. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new policy against voter intimidation and announced it will temporarily suspend political ads after polls close on Election Day.

But a new report from activist researchers shows that in the past year alone, Facebook has failed to act on hundreds of posts that racked up millions of impressions and contain claims that the social media giant has previously identified as false or misleading — raising fresh questions about the company's readiness for a potential wave of misinformation following Nov. 3.

The report outlines how purveyors of misinformation have successfully evaded Facebook's content review systems — both human and automated — by taking simple steps such as reposting claims against different-colored backgrounds, changing fonts and re-cropping images. The resulting posts appear to be just different enough to have escaped enforcement.

The posts include false claims about President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden as well as false information about mail-in voting and the coronavirus.

The tactics mean that even as Facebook (FB) demotes and applies warning labels to certain posts that have been rated as false by third-party fact-checkers, variations on those same posts continue to replicate virally across the platform unhindered, said Avaaz, the activist group that produced the research.

Read more here

14 hr 35 min ago

Analysis: Trump's downplaying of Covid-19 puts Facebook and Twitter in his crosshairs

Donie O'Sullivan

President Trump's bout with coronavirus, and his continued and frequently dishonest downplaying of it, isn't just a problem for his re-election campaign. It's also putting Big Tech in an uncomfortable position, on a collision course with the President over what they've portrayed as strict rules regarding misinformation about the virus.

For the past few months, both Facebook and Twitter have been applying labels to some of Trump's posts when they contain election misinformation. Beyond fitting with the philosophical positions the companies have taken about being in favor of nearly unfettered free speech and not wanting to be the arbiters of truth, their strategy of applying labels rather than removing posts is a politically prudent one — the companies can claim they are doing something without being accused of silencing the President.

But — in trying to tackle false claims about the virus — the companies have made the problem of Covid-19 disinformation coming from the President more complicated for themselves.

Both companies say they may entirely remove any posts about the virus that could result in harm. In August, both Facebook and Twitter removed videos posted by Trump and his campaign of an interview Trump gave to Fox News in which he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus.

Read more here

14 hr 35 min ago

Ad attacking Mark Zuckerberg to air during VP debate

Donie O'Sullivan

television ad attacking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his company's handling of hate and misinformation will air during Wednesday's vice presidential debate coverage, the group behind the ad — Accountable Tech — tells CNN Business.

The ad includes footage of Zuckerberg telling Congress that Facebook has a responsibility to be a positive force in the world and that as founder he has ultimate responsibility for it.

It then shows media headlines about Facebook's (FB) recent high-profile failures, including its failure to remove the page of a militia in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and its struggle to get a handle on Qanon, a conspiracy theory that the FBI has labeled as a potential domestic terrorist threat.

"Our democracy is on the line. Hold Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg accountable," a message at the end of the ad reads.

"This VP debate will draw the nation's attention to the precarious state of our democracy, from the erosion of truth to the extreme tribalism. Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook have turbocharged all of that, and they need to be held accountable," Nicole Gill, the executive director and a co-founder of Accountable Tech, told CNN Business.

Jesse Lehrich, the group's other co-founder, said that it had purchased a six-figure ad buy across cable, streaming services, and digital.

The ad buy includes spots during CNN's debate coverage on cable and during Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" on streaming services, he said.

Accountable Tech has not disclosed its funders and did not do so when CNN Business asked. As a 501(c)(4) group it is not obliged to make that information public.

Facebook has found itself at the center this year's elections campaign, being attacked by both Republicans and Democrats.

Jen O'Malley Dillion, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign manager, wrote in a letter to Zuckerberg last week that his company's refusal to remove voter misinformation shared by President Donald Trump amounted to the company becoming the "nation's foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process."

On Tuesday, soon after Facebook removed a post from Trump that claimed falsely that the flu is more lethal than Covid-19, Trump posted on Facebook and Twitter, "REPEAL SECTION 230!!!"

Section 230 is shorthand for the part of US law that gives tech companies immunity for almost all of their decisions regarding content moderation.

14 hr 34 min ago

Three years later, Facebook says it will ban QAnon

Donie O'Sullivan

Facebook said Tuesday it will ban any pages, groups, and Instagram accounts representing the conspiracy theory QAnon from its platform.

The move comes three years after the far-right conspiracy theory began. During those years QAnon adherents have embraced a number of different and often contradictory theories, but the basic false beliefs underlying QAnon are claims about a cabal of politicians and A-list celebrities engaging in child sex abuse, and a "deep state" effort to undermine President Trump. Last year an FBI office warned that Q adherents are a domestic terrorism threat.

Facebook's move will be welcomed by some, but the platform has allowed the conspiracy to grow and spread for years.

There are now multiple Republicans running for Congress who have expressed support for QAnon.

Read more here