Customers try out Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy smartphones at the company's D'light flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Samsung Electronics will releases its preliminary fourth quarter earnings on July 7.

Live updates: Samsung unveils new foldable phones

By Samantha Murphy Kelly and Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Updated 7:43 AM ET, Wed August 10, 2022
Samsung to double down on foldable phones

Customers try out Samsung Galaxy smartphones at the store in Seoul, South Korea, on July 5.
Customers try out Samsung Galaxy smartphones at the store in Seoul, South Korea, on July 5. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

At its product launch event on Wednesday, Samsung will once again make the hard sell for foldable phones. It will attempt to show that smartphones can now offer the flexibility of flipping and folding without compromising on performance or features.

Samsung is expected to announce its next-generation Flip 4 phone – which opens like a clamshell, a design reminiscent of flip phones from the early 2000s – as well as the Z Fold 4, which opens outward like a book to form a tablet.

The devices will likely get camera upgrades, a new hinge and slimmer body, and a longer-lasting battery. The Flip's cover is rumored to get an enhanced interface, allowing easier access to notifications, widget control and wallet functionality, without needing to open the phone.

After an inauspicious start with its Galaxy Fold phone in 2019, Samsung has continued to push the concept of foldable smartphones, often at very high price points. But Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told CNN Business that Samsung’s foldable efforts remain “an epic disappointment” for the company.

“This has been an Everest-like uphill climb to success on the foldable concept – design, pricing, and consumer preferences and habits make Flip and Fold a very niche segment of the Samsung base,” he said. 

Beyond foldables: New watches and Galaxy Buds

Customers try out Samsung smartwatches at the store in Seoul, South Korea, on October 3.
Customers try out Samsung smartwatches at the store in Seoul, South Korea, on October 3. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 will be the focus of the event, the company is also expected to introduce new Galaxy watches and wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to get an improved screen, faster charging and a more personalized design. The inclusion of advanced biometric sensors may also better track certain health metrics, such as sleep habits.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Buds are due for an update, particularly around sound quality and battery life. According to ABI analyst David McQueen, the smartwatch and earbuds sectors have performed well during (and because of) the pandemic.

"I see this continuing for the next few years," he said.

While Apple AirPods are the leader in this category, McQueen said Samsung's Galaxy Buds work with both iPhones and Android devices, broadening its appeal.

A partial list of the gadgets Samsung has launched so far this year

Samsung fans have really been spoiled for choice this year, and Wednesday's event will bring a fresh set of options. The company has already unveiled several new smartphones across multiple price ranges, along with other gadgets and accessories.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of the products Samsung has rolled out so far in 2022:

  • The Galaxy S21 FE, a budget-friendly version of last year's flagship smartphone, debuted at CES in January.
  • Barely a month later, Samsung refreshed that line with three new devices — the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra — at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.
  • That event also featured three new Galaxy tablets — the S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra.
  • There was still more to come. A 5G version of Samsung's lower end model, the Galaxy A53, debuted in March of this year.
How to watch the event

The virtual event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET at Samsung.com. You can also stream it on the company’s YouTube page.