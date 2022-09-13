Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Live updates: Twitter's whistleblower testifies before Senate committee

By Clare Duffy and Brian Fung, CNN

Updated 8:50 a.m. ET, September 13, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

US lawmakers question Twitter on security practices ahead of whistleblower testimony

From CNN's Brian Fung

CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal attends the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 07, 2022.
CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal attends the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 07, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

US lawmakers sent Twitter more than a dozen questions about its security practices Monday, on the eve of the whistleblower's testimony.

In a letter addressed to CEO Parag Agrawal, leading members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Twitter about the steps the company takes to secure personal data on its platform; how it protects against insider threats and foreign intelligence operatives; and allegations it's intentionally misled regulators about Twitter's privacy protections for users, claims that could lead to billions of dollars in fines for Twitter if they are proven. 

The committee also invited Agrawal to testify alongside the whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN. But a committee aide told CNN on Monday evening that the official witness list for Tuesday's hearing remains unchanged and that Zatko continues to be the sole witness, an indication that Twitter has declined the invitation. 

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

17 min ago

How Twitter has responded to Peiter Zatko's allegations

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. ( David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

In response to Zatko's whistleblower disclosure, Twitter has said that security and privacy are both longtime priorities for the company.

The company says Zatko was fired in January for "ineffective leadership and poor performance," and that his disclosure paints a "false narrative" of the company and is "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context." (Zatko contends his firing came after he raised concerns internally about security vulnerabilities and misrepresentations by executives to the company's board.)

Mr. Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders," a company spokesperson said in a statement to CNN last month.

In an internal meeting shortly after Zakto's disclosure was first reported, Twitter executives defended the company and themselves to employees.

The company did not respond to a request for comment ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

17 min ago

Whistleblower's testimony could impact Elon Musk's efforts to get out of buying Twitter

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Elon Musk walks on stage during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on August 25, 2022.
Elon Musk walks on stage during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on August 25, 2022. (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Lawmakers won't be the only ones interested in what Peiter Zatko has to say during Tuesday's hearing. Zatko's testimony — and any resulting action taken by lawmakers and regulators — could also have implications for the legal battle over Elon Musk's effort to walk away from the $44 billion deal he struck to buy the company.

Zatko alleges that Twitter has misled Musk and the public about the number of bots on its platform — an issue that Musk has made central to his effort to exit the deal. The other allegations in his disclosure, such as his claim that Twitter violated a 2011 FTC consent decree over its handling of private user data, also introduce new wild cards to the legal battle..

Musk on Friday filed updated his counterclaims against Twitter, after the judge overseeing the case said he could amend his argument based on Zatko's disclosure. Also on Friday, Musk sent a third letter seeking to terminate the Twitter deal, citing a purported $7.75 million severance payment the company made to Zatko in June, prior to his disclosure. Twitter hit back in a Monday response calling Musk's letter "invalid and wrongful."

Zatko's lawyers have previously said he has no connection to Musk and his disclosure was not motivated by the fight over the deal.

Twitter and Musk are set to go to trial over the dispute in October.

1 min ago

The big takeaways from the Twitter whistleblower

From CNN's Brian Fung

In his disclosure, Zatko levels a barrage of devastating allegations that US lawmakers say are extremely concerning.

Zatko claims Twitter is full of critical security flaws; may not be deleting the data of users who leave the platform as it is required to do; has misled the public about its spam account problem; may currently have foreign intelligence agents on the payroll; and that it hasn't lived up to years of legal obligations stemming from an earlier privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which could lead to further liability.

Twitter has criticized Zatko and broadly defended itself against the allegations, saying the disclosure paints a "false narrative" of the company.

Read our full report on the takeaways from the whistleblower's allegations.

17 min ago

Who is Peiter "Mudge" Zatko?

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait in Washington, D.C., on August 22, 2022.
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait in Washington, D.C., on August 22, 2022. (Sarah Silbiger for CNN)

With his decision to go public with his concerns, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko could find himself at the center of renewed regulatory scrutiny of Twitter, as happened when Frances Haugen blew the whistle on Facebook.

Before joining Twitter, Zatko, now 51, led an influential cybersecurity grantmaking program at the Pentagon, worked at a Google division for developing cutting-edge technology, helped build the cybersecurity team at fintech firm Stripe, and advised US lawmakers and officials on how to plug security holes in the internet.

Twitter hired Zatko in November 2020 to beef up cybersecurity and privacy at the company in the wake of a high-profile hack, allegedly spearheaded by a Florida teenager, in July 2020 that compromised the Twitter accounts of some of the most famous people on the planet, including then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. The senior executive role meant Zatko reported directly to then-CEO Jack Dorsey, according to the disclosure.

Some who've worked alongside Zatko over the last three decades paint a picture of him as a principled technologist with a knack for making the complex accessible and an earnest desire to fix problems, as he's done for much of his career working with the public and private sector. The decision to blow the whistle, they say, is in keeping with that approach.

His career has shown that "there was more to hacking than just one-upping each other, that there was actually a social good and impact that you could have," said Dug Song, chief strategy officer at Cisco Security, who has known Zatko since the 1990s. 

Read the full story.