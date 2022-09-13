Live updates: Twitter's whistleblower testifies before Senate committee

CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal attends the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 07, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

US lawmakers sent Twitter more than a dozen questions about its security practices Monday, on the eve of the whistleblower's testimony.

In a letter addressed to CEO Parag Agrawal, leading members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Twitter about the steps the company takes to secure personal data on its platform; how it protects against insider threats and foreign intelligence operatives; and allegations it's intentionally misled regulators about Twitter's privacy protections for users, claims that could lead to billions of dollars in fines for Twitter if they are proven.

The committee also invited Agrawal to testify alongside the whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN. But a committee aide told CNN on Monday evening that the official witness list for Tuesday's hearing remains unchanged and that Zatko continues to be the sole witness, an indication that Twitter has declined the invitation.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.