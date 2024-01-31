CEOs of Meta, X, Discord, TikTok and Snap testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to urge lawmakers to implement legislation that would make app store operators — rather than social media platforms — responsible for verifying the ages of users, according to prepared testimony released ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

Parents of teens under 16 should have the final say on what apps are appropriate for their children, and this approach would leverage the parental approval system for purchases that app stores already provide today, so there’d be no need for parents and teens to share a government ID or other personal information with every one of the thousands of apps out there," Zuckerberg's prepared testimony states.

Zuckerberg is also set to promote the company's existing youth safety measures — including "take a break" reminders that urge teens to stop scrolling on Instagram and letting parents oversee who their child follows.

Those efforts have faced criticism for placing too much responsibility in the hands of parents and teens themselves to ensure they have a safe experience on the company's platforms.

Zuckerberg is also expected to note that "the existing body of scientific work has not shown a causal link between using social media and young people having worse mental health outcomes," according to his prepared testimony.