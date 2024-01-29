CEOs of Meta, X, Discord, TikTok and Snap testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Congress today is grilling the chief executives of several big tech companies, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, about potential harms from their products on teens.

Until now, the social platforms have largely had the same response: We’ll help teens and families make smart decisions themselves.

But with growing claims that social media can hurt young users, including worries that it risks driving them to depression or even suicide, online safety advocates say that response falls far short. And with a presidential election looming — and state lawmakers stealing the spotlight from their federal counterparts — Congress is set to press tech companies to go beyond the tools they’ve rolled out in the past.