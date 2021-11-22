Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own criminal trial
By Sara Ashley O'Brien
Updated 11:26 a.m. ET, November 22, 2021
1 min ago
Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the courthouse
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Elizabeth Holmes arrived at the San Jose courthouse shortly before 8 am local time. She was accompanied by her mother, Noel, who has been with her every day, as well as her partner, Billy Evans, who has also frequently attended the trial.
Inside the courthouse, Holmes stopped to give a couple of hugs, while walking hand-in-hand with her mother. A group of nine people, including Noel and Billy, formed outside the courtroom door, waiting for it to open. The group appeared to be Holmes’ support for her anticipated second day on the stand.
Holmes’ testimony also appears to have drawn the biggest crowd of the trial to date, with folks arriving earlier than the other high-interest court day: opening statements.
16 min ago
Why the defense decided to have Elizabeth Holmes take the stand now
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Until last week, it was unclear not just whether Elizabeth Holmes would take the stand, but whether her defense team would put on a case.
Holmes’ attorney John Cline indicated in an October hearing: “I can't tell you at this point who we're going to call as witnesses. We may. That's all that I can say. We may not put on a case. We may call Ms. Holmes; we may not."
Then on Friday, shortly after the prosecution rested its case, the defense surprised onlookers by calling Holmes to the stand as its third witness -- at 3pm on a Friday. She testified for roughly one hour before court recessed for the weekend.
There are a host of reasons why the defense may have called Holmes to the stand when it did. It may have been something as simple as having expected the testimony of its second witness to stretch through the end of the day.
But Mark MacDougall, a white-collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, said it could also have been a strategy. “Putting Elizabeth on the stand for a short time on Friday could be intended to acclimate her – just before the weekend break – to the stress of testifying in court," he told CNN Business.
While there’s no indication whether the defense will call additional witnesses, she may have been called third in order tobetter set up other witnesses for the defense. Before the start of the trial, for example, pre-court documents indicated she may claim she was the victim of a decade-long abusive relationship with Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and the former COO of Theranos. (Balwani is set to face federal prosecutors over the same charges as Holmes next year; he has pleaded not guilty.)
“If the defense still plans to call psychological experts or other witnesses who may talk about Elizabeth’s state of mind, that testimony will be much more effective if the jurors have already heard Elizabeth’s story in her own words,” said MacDougall.
16 min ago
People start lining up in the middle of the night for a seat in court to hear Elizabeth Holmes' testimony
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Members of the press and the public began lining up in the early morning hours Monday outside the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in San Jose to try to snag a seat inside the courtroom where Elizabeth Holmes is set to resume her testimony.
By 3:30 am local time, a small line had already formed; one person said they arrived at 1 a.m. The main courtroom where the trial has been underway for months is first-come, first-served and has just 34 seats available. (A number of other seats are reserved for Holmes’ family and friends, as well as for the prosecution.) There’s also an overflow room with live audio and video feed, which has another roughly 45 seats. Otherwise, there is no way to view Holmes’ testimony because the court does not permit any audio or video recording of the trial.
The trial, now on week 12, is in session from 9am PT to 1pm PT Monday and all day Tuesday before it recesses for the Thanksgiving holiday.
16 min ago
Elizabeth Holmes first day on the stand in her criminal trial
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, took the stand in her criminal trial on Friday afternoon in the San Jose courtroom during the first day of the defense's case. She is also expected to testify on Monday and Tuesday, the only days court is in session.
Whether Holmes would testify was a big question looming over the trial. She has attended the trial each day, typically with her mother and occasionally her partner. On Friday, her partner, mother and at least one person who appeared to be her friend were in attendance. She was smiling as she took the stand and during much of her testimony.
Off the bat, Holmes' attorney Kevin Downey asked her if she believed Theranos had developed technology that was capable of running any blood test. "I did," Holmes testified.
"We worked for years with teams of scientists and engineers to miniaturize all the technologies in a laboratory. The core part of that was a formula for being able to run tests on small samples and run that formula," Holmes testified, adding that by 2009 or 2010, the company had a "breakthrough."
Downey then stepped backed to establish the background of the company's origin, including how she was a chemical engineering student at Stanford University and her first patent application.
"I started with talking to my parents and they let me take the money that they had saved for me to be able to go to college to work on my patent," she testified. "Then I went to try to raise or borrow money."
The big names who have, and have not, testified in Holmes' trial
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Who the prosecution did call:
Over the course of 11 weeks, federal prosecutors called more than two dozen witnesses, including James Mattis, the former US Secretary of Defense and onetime Theranos board member; Steven Burd, the former CEO of Safeway, which invested heavily in a partnership with Theranos; and several former Theranos lab directors.
Six investors, whose investments are each part of the wire fraud charges Holmes is facing, also took the stand, including some who spoke about investments made by some of the world's wealthiest families. Among them were a money manager for the billionaire family of former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and a former lawyer who first heard about Theranos from a longtime client — former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger — and then solicited other rich families to invest, including the DeVos family, the Waltons of the Walmart fortune, and the heir to an Italian auto empire.
Who the prosecution did not call:
The prosecution had listed roughly 180 possible witnesses it might call. Among those it didn't: Kissinger, who once sat on the board; media mogul Rupert Murdoch who reportedly invested $125 million; high-powered attorney David Boies who was an investor, board member and legal defense for Holmes and Theranos, and employee-turned-whistleblower Tyler Shultz, the grandson of the late George Shultz, another former Secretary of State and board member.
17 min ago
The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Elizabeth Holmes' story once had the hallmarks of a Silicon Valley legend.
Once hailed as the next Steve Jobs,she catapulted her startup to a $9 billion valuation on the promise that its technology could efficiently test for conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood taken by finger stick. (She claimed the inspiration for the company was her fear of needles.)
She secured key retail partners like Walgreens and Safeway, and was lauded on magazine covers as the richest self-made woman. Then the dominoes started to fall after a 2015 investigation into its testing methods and capabilities by the Wall Street Journal. Three years later, the company dissolved.
"The defendant's fraudulent scheme made her a billionaire. The scheme brought her fame, it brought her honor, and it brought her adoration," Robert Leach, the lead prosecutor, said in an opening statement when the trial kicked off in early September. "She had become, as she sought, one of the most celebrated CEOs in Silicon Valley and the world, but under the facade of Theranos' success, there were significant problems brewing."
How Elizabeth Holmes' legal team plans to defend her
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
The defense team has given some indications of what its case could entail during opening arguments and cross examinations of government witnesses.
Holmes' team has sought to convince jurors that Holmes -- who it frequently characterizes as a young, ambitious but inexperienced entrepreneur -- acted in good faith, and lacked the intent to deceive. Instead, it has pointed at others for Theranos' downfall.
Holmes' attorneys have blamed the lab's failings on lab directors and Theranos' COO and president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, with whom Holmes was romantically involved and who was roughly two decades her senior. (Balwani is set to face federal prosecutors over the same charges next year; he has pleaded not guilty.)
17 min ago
After 11 weeks of testimony and many delays, prosecution rested case against Elizabeth Holmes
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
After testimony from 29 witnesses, federal prosecutors on Friday rested their case against Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos.
Over the course of 31 court days spread out over nearly three months, jurors heard from a broad assortment of witnesses in the San Jose federal courtroom where the highly-anticipated trial of Holmes kicked off with opening statements on September 8. The start of the trial faced numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic and the birth of Holmes' first child this summer.
To make its case, the prosecution turned to scientists, doctors, retail executives, former employees and even a former Defense Secretary. Through them, the government attempted to unravel the many layers of the alleged deception that led investors and patients to believe Theranos' false promises that it could accurately, reliably and efficiently conduct a range of tests using just a few drops of blood.
Jurors heard from investors who lost millions of dollars after having been provided information by Holmes about Theranos' supposed blood testing capabilities. That information included, jurors learned, falsified documents purporting to be endorsements of its technology from two major pharmaceutical companies. Jurors heard from three patients; one was falsely told she was miscarrying after taking a Theranos test when, in fact, her pregnancy was viable; another was told she had HIV antibodies when previous and subsequent tests by other labs indicated she did not.