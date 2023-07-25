A bicyclist rides along a path at Googles Bay View campus in Mountain View, California on June 27, 2022. Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images

Tech heavyweights Microsoft, Snap and Google-parent Alphabet are set to report their earnings for the three months ending in June after Tuesday's closing bell.

The reports come after months of efforts by tech companies to cut costs — including with large layoffs — while also investing more in artificial intelligence tools across their products.

Microsoft and Google will likely focus on their AI efforts. Snap investors, meanwhile, are likely eager to hear how Snapchat is weathering ongoing competitive challenges from rivals like TikTok, as well as adjusting to Apple's app privacy changes that made targeted advertising more difficult.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are expecting from tonight's earnings reports:

MICROSOFT

Revenue: $55.5 billion (+7% YOY)

Net income: $19 billion (+13.5% YOY)

EPS: $2.55

ALPHABET

Revenue: $72.8 billion (+4.5% YOY)

Net income: $16.9 billion (+5.6% YOY)

EPS: $1.34

SNAP

Revenue: $1.05 billion (-5.2% YOY)

Net income: -$66.3 million

EPS: -$0.04