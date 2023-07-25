Audio
Google campus in Mountain View, California on Wednesday May 10, 2023. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Live Updates

Microsoft, Google and Snap set to report earnings

By Clare Duffy and Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Updated 3:39 PM ET, Tue July 25, 2023
9 min ago

What to expect from today's tech earnings

From CNN's Clare Duffy

A bicyclist rides along a path at Googles Bay View campus in Mountain View, California on June 27, 2022.  Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images

Tech heavyweights Microsoft, Snap and Google-parent Alphabet are set to report their earnings for the three months ending in June after Tuesday's closing bell.

The reports come after months of efforts by tech companies to cut costs — including with large layoffs — while also investing more in artificial intelligence tools across their products.

Microsoft and Google will likely focus on their AI efforts. Snap investors, meanwhile, are likely eager to hear how Snapchat is weathering ongoing competitive challenges from rivals like TikTok, as well as adjusting to Apple's app privacy changes that made targeted advertising more difficult.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are expecting from tonight's earnings reports:

MICROSOFT

Revenue: $55.5 billion (+7% YOY) 

Net income: $19 billion (+13.5% YOY) 

EPS: $2.55 

ALPHABET

Revenue: $72.8 billion (+4.5% YOY) 

Net income: $16.9 billion (+5.6% YOY) 

EPS: $1.34 

SNAP

Revenue: $1.05 billion (-5.2% YOY) 

Net income: -$66.3 million

EPS: -$0.04 

8 min ago

Microsoft and Google set to report earnings amid AI arms race

From CNN's Catherine Thorbecke.

Microsoft Bing application is seen on a device in Warsaw, Poland, on July 21.
Microsoft Bing application is seen on a device in Warsaw, Poland, on July 21. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Microsoft and Google are about to offer an early glimpse into how their high-stakes bets on AI are paying off when the two companies report earnings results after the bell.

Microsoft has made a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT and begun integrating generative AI features into its core products. Last week, Microsoft unveiled a more-secure version of its AI-powered Bing specifically for businesses and announced that Microsoft 365 Co-pilot, a previously announced AI-powered tool, will cost $30 a month for each user.

Google, meanwhile, is racing to keep pace.

The popularity of ChatGPT and the possible resurgence of Bing carry new threats for Google’s core search business, as some fear these tools could take away users who traditionally turn to Google to ask questions, conduct research, and search the web.

Google has rolled out its own answer to ChatGPT, in the form of a chatbot dubbed Bard. It has also promised more generative AI features will soon be implemented throughout some of its other products.