Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Apple to unveil iPhone 14

Live Updates

Apple set to unveil iPhone 14 at 'far out' event

By Catherine Thorbecke, Samantha Kelly and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:24 AM ET, Wed September 7, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
55 min ago

iPhone 14 expected to take center stage

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Apple is widely expected to give a first look at its latest iPhone lineup on Wednesday, as the tech giant has done every year in September for about a decade.

The latest iPhone is expected to be slimmer, but with a larger screen. It’s rumored that Apple will debut a 6.7-inch phone that is not a Pro model – meaning it will have the bigger size but not carry the higher price tag. That much-disliked notch around the front-facing camera system is also expected to go away. And Apple watchers forecast the company will ditch its cheaper, mini-sized iPhone as part of the 14 lineup.

Finally, expect a potentially major upgrade to camera quality with the latest iPhones, as some Apple watchers predict the 14 lineup will be the first of the company’s flagship smartphones to shoot 8K video.

55 min ago

Apple Watch and AirPods could get updates, too

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Apple Watch models are displayed at the Apple Store at Orchard Road on September 24, 2021 in Singapore.
Apple Watch models are displayed at the Apple Store at Orchard Road on September 24, 2021 in Singapore. (Feline Lim/Getty Images)

It's not just the iPhone. Apple is rumored to be unveiling multiple new Apple Watch models at Wednesday's event, including a higher-end Pro model aimed specifically at sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Apple is also reportedly planning to roll out upgraded AirPod Pros, its higher-end wireless earbuds. The AirPods line has proven to be one of Apple's bigger breakout successes in recent years.