Apple unveils satellite connectivity

Apple unveiled the long-rumored satellite connectivity feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite. The tool is intended to help people communicate when their cell service isn't working -- a process that Apple said years to make a reality.

The company said it designed and built specific technology so iPhone 14 devices can connect to satellites when not near a terrestrial tower. By allowing users to point their device toward a satellite, which the phone will help locate, users will be able to send and receive information to get emergency help.

The company said it created a short text compression mechanism to condense messages that take about 15 seconds to send if a user has a clear view of the sky. (It may take a few minutes longer if something like foliage is in the way.)

Apple said local providers will be alerted to help call for help.