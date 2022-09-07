Audio
Apple unveils iPhone 14 at 'far out' event

By Catherine Thorbecke, Samantha Kelly and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 2:50 p.m. ET, September 7, 2022
12 Posts
1 hr 26 min ago

Apple says its new watch can detect when you've been in a car accident

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect when a user has been in a car crash, according to Ron Huang, vice president of Sensing & Connectivity at Apple.

During the Apple event, he said the company spent years studying car crashes, including front, side, rear-end collisions and rollovers.

It can detect the "precise moment of impact" using the watch's barometer, GPS and microphone, and it can be used in the most popular type of vehicles, according to Huang.  

"We truly hope you never need it, but feel a little bit safer every time you get into a car,” Huang said.

1 hr 30 min ago

Introducing Apple Watch Series 8

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Tim Cook introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 on Wednesday, the first big hardware product unveiled at the event.

"We're previewing our best Apple Watch lineup yet," Cook said.

Like prior versions of Apple's smartwatch, the product is intended to motivate users to stay active and fit, Apple executives said.

Apple also noted the Watch's emphasis on women's health, with revamped period cycle tracking tools that can predict ovulation. The tracking data is on each device and only accessible through a passcode or face ID, according to the company. Apple does not have key to encrypted data and so it cannot access it without your express permission.

The announcement comes as data security for women has become a major flashpoint in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. 

The watch will cost $399 for GPS model and $499 for cellular model.

1 hr 46 min ago

Tim Cook kicks off event focused on 'iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch'

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

CEO Tim Cook opened the Apple event Wednesday saying the focus will be on iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch.

"Today we're here to talk about three products that have become essential in our lives," Cook said. "And today, we're going to make these products and these experiences even better."

2 hr 40 min ago

Big changes are coming to iMessage

From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly

A customer holds an iPhone 12 Pro at an Apple store in San Francisco in October 2020. 
A customer holds an iPhone 12 Pro at an Apple store in San Francisco in October 2020.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Apple is expected to announce an official release date for iOS 16, the latest version of its mobile software, which was first unveiled in June.

The software update will let user personalize their iPhone lock screens, similar to Android. It will also feature changes to iMessage, including the ability to edit or unsend messages and to mark messages as unread. The company previously said these options are among the most requested features from users.

2 hr 40 min ago

Will Apple raise the price for new iPhones?

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

iPhones seen in a store in March 2022. 
iPhones seen in a store in March 2022.  (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Many expect Apple to nudge up the prices for its latest iPhones as inflation and supply chain hiccups put new pressure on the tech giant. But deteriorating economic conditions are also squeezing consumers, forcing Apple to balance the need to hike prices with the risk of deterring people from upgrading their iPhones.

Some analysts expect the price of at least the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models to go up by some $100. There is also an expectation that Apple will use payment installment plans, trade-ins and other tools to keep the cost of a new device lower.

Apple customers, however, are famously loyal and many folks are increasingly viewing smartphone purchases as an "essential" for work and life. In July, CEO Tim Cook said there was "no obvious evidence of macroeconomic impact" to iPhone sales.

2 hr 14 min ago

How to watch the Apple event

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Customers inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, in New York City on March 18.
Customers inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, in New York City on March 18. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The Apple event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

You can stream the event on Apple's website or its YouTube channel.

7 hr 21 min ago

iPhone 14 expected to take center stage

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Apple is widely expected to give a first look at its latest iPhone lineup on Wednesday, as the tech giant has done every year in September for about a decade.

The latest iPhone is expected to be slimmer, but with a larger screen. It’s rumored that Apple will debut a 6.7-inch phone that is not a Pro model – meaning it will have the bigger size but not carry the higher price tag. That much-disliked notch around the front-facing camera system is also expected to go away. And Apple watchers forecast the company will ditch its cheaper, mini-sized iPhone as part of the 14 lineup.

Finally, expect a potentially major upgrade to camera quality with the latest iPhones, as some Apple watchers predict the 14 lineup will be the first of the company’s flagship smartphones to shoot 8K video.

7 hr 20 min ago

Apple Watch and AirPods could get updates, too

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Apple Watch models are displayed at the Apple Store at Orchard Road on September 24, 2021 in Singapore.
Apple Watch models are displayed at the Apple Store at Orchard Road on September 24, 2021 in Singapore. (Feline Lim/Getty Images)

It's not just the iPhone. Apple is rumored to be unveiling multiple new Apple Watch models at Wednesday's event, including a higher-end Pro model aimed specifically at sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Apple is also reportedly planning to roll out upgraded AirPod Pros, its higher-end wireless earbuds. The AirPods line has proven to be one of Apple's bigger breakout successes in recent years.

5 hr 14 min ago

"Far out": Deciphering Apple's cryptic iPhone event invite

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Apple's event invites are always closely scrutinized by Apple watchers for hidden meanings This year, the invite features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo and the tag line: “Far out.” 

This has led some to speculate there could be major camera upgrades to the iPhone, potentially allowing for better nighttime or long-distance photography. Apple, of course, has been sparse on details.