Apple says its new watch can detect when you've been in a car accident

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect when a user has been in a car crash, according to Ron Huang, vice president of Sensing & Connectivity at Apple.

During the Apple event, he said the company spent years studying car crashes, including front, side, rear-end collisions and rollovers.

It can detect the "precise moment of impact" using the watch's barometer, GPS and microphone, and it can be used in the most popular type of vehicles, according to Huang.

"We truly hope you never need it, but feel a little bit safer every time you get into a car,” Huang said.

