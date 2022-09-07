iPhone 14 Pro unveils notch-free 'dynamic island' feature

(Apple)

The iPhone 14 Pro will come in four colors: space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

The device's front eliminates the much-maligned notch, has a true-depth camera, and includes a brand new feature that Apple is calling "dynamic island."

The feature will be like a widget on top of your home screen, where you'll be able to see alerts in a concise way without distracting you from what you're already doing on your phone.

You can get a game's updates or know when your ride share has arrived without leaving the app you're in, Apple's Alan Dye said.

"Each alert has its own personality so they are easy to identify in a glance," he added, saying it "displays dynamic activity, always active and visible."

The island is interactive so you can have easy access to controls for music, a timer, and other tools.

The iOS 16 lock screen will also work with dynamic island, Dye said.

(Apple)

Apple also revealed a 48-megapixel camera with a quad-pixel sensor that will "optimize for detail."

The new sensor groups every four pixels into one large one, according to Apple, and there's an up to two-times improvement in low light compared to the iPhone13 Pro.