Latest iPhones eliminate physical SIM cards

Apple announced that its latest iPhone lineup eliminates the need for a physical SIM card and instead uses a digital, "e-SIM" card.

With this option, you can store multiple e-SIMs on the same device and have multiple cellular plans and phone numbers on the same phone. It also prevents others from removing the physical SIM card if your iPhone is lost or stolen.

Apple said all US models of iPhone will no longer have the SIM tray.