Latest iPhones eliminate physical SIM cards

Apple announced that its latest iPhone lineup eliminates the need for a physical SIM card and instead uses a digital, "e-SIM" card.
With this option, you can store multiple e-SIMs on the same device and have multiple cellular plans and phone numbers on the same phone. It also prevents others from removing the physical SIM card if your iPhone is lost or stolen.
Apple said all US models of iPhone will no longer have the SIM tray.
2 hr 5 min ago
New Airpods Pro will be available for $249 starting Sept. 9
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Apple's latest generation of AirPods Pro will be available for $249 starting Sept. 9.
Here's what's new:
A light swipe up and down the headphone will increase or decrease volume.
AirPods will have 6 hours of listening time with a single charge, which is better than the original AirPods Pro.
Each headphone is now equipped to make a noise to help you find it.
There is also a speaker at the bottom of the case that will make a loud noise to help you find it.
The new AirPods Pro also come with improved and dynamic noise-cancellation technology, Apple's Mary-anne Rau said Wednesday. The Airpods are able to cancel out double the amount of noise than the original AirPods Pro.
The device's H2 chip "delivers advanced computational audio previously unable to run on a device this size," she added.
There's an adaptive transparency mode, which dynamically reduces harsh environmental noise. The AirPods Pro will react instantaneously to any high decibel noise you're exposed to.
Apple also touted more detail and clarity in sound, personalized spatial audio profile options and a smaller ear tip for listeners.
2 hr 24 min ago
Introducing the new iPhone 14 lineup
From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke
Apple unveiled its new smartphone lineup on Wednesday, including the new iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 14 Plus with a larger 6.7-inch screen.
"As you can see we're going big with iPhone 14 and even bigger with iPhone 14 plus," CEO Tim Cook said as he introduced the lineup.
The latest iPhones feature longer battery life and "ceramic shield" smartphone glass.
The new iPhone 14 uses the same chip as last year’s iPhone 13 Pro model (the A15), the first time it’s repeated a chip in years. It comes with a 12 MP main camera with bigger pixels, a faster aperture and improved sensors.
For the first time, the new front camera has auto focus, allowing it to focus at multiple distances in low light for better individual and group selfies. It also has a new action mode that lets users keep videos stable while moving.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro comes in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and Product Red.
2 hr 41 min ago
Apple is launching an $799 smartwatch called Watch Ultra
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Apple unveiled a new higher-end $799 smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts,
The new model, called the Apple Watch Ultra, is the "most rugged Apple Watch ever," COO Jeff Williams said on Wednesday. It's designed for “exploration, adventure and endurance,” he said, adding that it "has been in the works for years."
The watch features the biggest, brightest display ever on Apple Watch, making it easier read in the harshest sunlight. It is more water resistant, can be used while wearing gloves and gets 36 hours of battery life on a single charge -- and 60 hours if used with the new battery optimization setting coming this fall.
Apple Watch Ultra will also feature a wayfinder. It includes compass in the dial to work in night, ocean and other topographical conditions, according to Williams.
2 hr 44 min ago
Apple unveils new affordable Watch SE models
From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke
Apple unveiled updates to the more affordable Apple Watch SE. These smartwatches have the same crash detection tech and WatchOS 9 operating system, but come at a starting price of $249 for GPS models and $299 for cellular models.
2 hr 59 min ago
Apple says its new watch can detect when you've been in a car accident
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
The new Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect when a user has been in a car crash, according to Ron Huang, vice president of Sensing & Connectivity at Apple.
During the Apple event, he said the company spent years studying car crashes, including front, side, rear-end collisions and rollovers.
It can detect the "precise moment of impact" using the watch's barometer, GPS and microphone, and it can be used in the most popular type of vehicles, according to Huang.
"We truly hope you never need it, but feel a little bit safer every time you get into a car,” Huang said.
Remember: An Apple car has long been rumored. Read more about it here.
3 hr 3 min ago
Introducing Apple Watch Series 8
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Tim Cook introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 on Wednesday, the first big hardware product unveiled at the event.
"We're previewing our best Apple Watch lineup yet," Cook said.
Like prior versions of Apple's smartwatch, the product is intended to motivate users to stay active and fit, Apple executives said.
Apple also noted the Watch's emphasis on women's health, with revamped period cycle tracking tools that can predict ovulation. The tracking data is on each device and only accessible through a passcode or face ID, according to the company. Apple does not have key to encrypted data and so it cannot access it without your express permission.
The announcement comes as data security for women has become a major flashpoint in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
The watch will cost $399 for GPS model and $499 for cellular model.
3 hr 19 min ago
Tim Cook kicks off event focused on 'iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch'
From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke
CEO Tim Cook opened the Apple event Wednesday saying the focus will be on iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch.
"Today we're here to talk about three products that have become essential in our lives," Cook said. "And today, we're going to make these products and these experiences even better."
4 hr 13 min ago
Big changes are coming to iMessage
From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly
Apple is expected to announce an official release date for iOS 16, the latest version of its mobile software, which was first unveiled in June.
The software update will let user personalize their iPhone lock screens, similar to Android. It will also feature changes to iMessage, including the ability to edit or unsend messages and to mark messages as unread. The company previously said these options are among the most requested features from users.