What's happening: Apple is hosting its annual media event in Cupertino, Calif., where it will unveil a new line of iPhones.

What to expect: We'll also probably get an updated Apple Watch as well as refreshed MacBooks, iPads and Apple TV hardware.

Why it matters: IPhones are the company's biggest moneymaker, but sales have declined for the last three quarters in a row. Tim Cook et al badly need to reignite some excitement around their products.