Apple unveils 7th generation iPad

What's happening: Apple (AAPL) is hosting its annual media event in Cupertino, Calif., where unveiled a new line of iPhones.

Why it matters: IPhones are the company's biggest moneymaker, but sales have declined for the last three quarters in a row. Tim Cook et al badly need to reignite some excitement around their products.

What we've seen so far: The new iPhone 11, updated Apple Watch, iPads, and more from Apple TV+.