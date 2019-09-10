Inside Apple's big September event: Live updates
Apple unveils 7th generation iPad
Apple showed off its seventh generation iPad with its biggest display yet: a 10.2-inch Retina display.
Apple says it's faster, supports a smart connector for keyboards and features more multitasking features. It's also made of 100% recycled aluminum.
Cost? It will start at $329.
It's available for pre-order now and will ship at the end of the month.
Keep an eye on Apple's stock price
Apple's (AAPL) stock was down just a hair as it started unveiling Arcade, a new iPad and a number of other products. Then it ticked higher.
Typically, on days when Apple launches a new iPhone, Apple's stock has risen an average of 1.5% over the past seven years — since the iPhone 5 debut — according to Refiniiv.
The biggest iPhone launch stock move came on September 10, 2013, when shares fell 7.6%. That's when Apple launched the disappointing 5C (the plastic one) and the iPhone 5S. So we're not close to that today: Apple's only down less than 0.1%.
The best day came on September 10, 2015, when Apple launched the iPhone 6S (the one with 3D Touch). Apple's stock rose 3.7% that day.
“Today’s iPhone launch should be a boon for Apple shares," said David Aurelio, senior manager of equity markets research at Refinitiv.
Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 a month
We've now moved onto Apple TV+.
Tim Cook unveiled the trailer for Jason Momoa's new show, 'See.'
The first shows will be available on November 1, 2019. More will get added every month. Apple TV+ will be available in over 100 countries at launch, Cook says. It will cost $4.99 per month.
Apple kicks off iPhone event with news about its gaming subscription, Arcade
Apple wants to sell you video games.
Apple Arcade, a new subscription service, launches on September 19 and costs $4.99 a month. It provides access to a bunch of indie games and classic titles as well some from companies like Capcom and Annapurna.
While most mobile games are free to play and rely on a lot of in-game transactions to draw in revenue, Apple Arcade will be a premium option.
While iPhone revenue is on the decline, Apple has been leaning into services in the finance, publishing and entertainment industries.
The scene at Apple's campus ahead of the event
Apple's big media event kicks off in about an hour -- and it's starting to get busy.
The media is filing in, lingering mostly in front of and inside the first floor of Apple's new campus. Apple (AAPL) staffers are dressed in new teal shirts. (It’s unclear if that will be one of the new colors Apple announces for the iPhone). As in previous years, they’re welcoming attendees with claps and cheers.
And there is at least one new twist to this year's event already: Apple famously stocked press areas with Smart Water, a rumored longtime favorite of Steve Jobs. But this year, the supplied water is in tin cans -- the company is called Proud Source and you can find it here. Nearby SFO airport recently stopped selling water bottles.
Here's what investors are watching for on Apple's big day
There isn't a heck of a lot of excitement about Apple's new iPhone 11. But shareholders are still jazzed about the company's prospects. Apple's (AAPL) stock is up a whopping 35% this year, making it the best Dow performer
So why are investors so enthusiastic? Apple's services business — which includes Apple Music and other streaming content, as well as the AppleCare warranty business and Apple Pay — rose nearly 13% from last year. The services business is poised to grow further thanks to Apple's recent introduction of a credit card.
It may not matter if the new iPhones underwhelm the tech cognoscenti. As long as average consumers continue to use their current iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watches, then Apple may keep making serious money from monthly subscriptions.
How to watch Apple's iPhone event
Apple's special media event will kick off at 1pm ET on Tuesday. As in previous years, Apple (AAPL) will livestream the event on its website.
Uh oh. More wireless charging problems?
One of the most hotly anticipated new features for the iPhone 11 line may not be happening after all.
Apple (AAPL) was rumored to be planning to introduce reverse wireless charging -- an option that would allow you to charge up devices like AirPods by placing them on the back of an iPhone. (Samsung launched a similar feature for its Galaxy line earlier this year).
But Apple may be having issues at the last minute. Ming-Chi Kuo, a longtime Apple analyst, reportedly said the company is backing off the plans because the “charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements.”
If true, the news would represent yet another headache for Apple with this technology. AirPower, the wireless charging mat Apple once promised, was officially scrapped last March.
What to expect from Apple's big day
Don't hold your breath for an iPhone that's foldable, 5G capable or radically different from last year.
iPhone predictions: Apple will likely show off three new, high-end iPhones — the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 — replacing its XS, XS Max and XR models.
Rumored features: A faster processor, improved Face ID and a new camera system with three cameras on the back. The devices will likely look nearly identical to last year's lineup.
Software updates: Apple (AAPL) announced in June that iOS 13 will feature a dark mode to save on battery life, a way to silence unknown callers and a tool that allows you to swipe to type, rather than lifting your fingers.
What not to expect: A 5G iPhone. That will likely come in 2020.