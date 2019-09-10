Inside Apple's big September event: Live updates
Wait, so Apple products are cheap, now?
- $699 for the iPhone 11
- $199 for an Apple Watch
- $329 for an iPad
- $5 a month for Apple TV+
- $5 a month for Arcade
That's a lot less than folks were expecting. There are two reasons why Apple's prices are surprisingly low.
1) As Apple's hardware sales fall, the company is looking to expand its base, hitting the lower-end of the market by offering some cheaper products. It did the same thing with the iPod a decade ago, introducing the Mini, Nano and Shuffle versions of the MP3 player.
2) Apple (AAPL) needs subscribers to bolster its top line sales, which have been in a years-long slump. By charging just $5 each for Apple TV+ and Arcade, Apple is going to attract a larger group of people who will try out the new services.
Hello, iPhone 11 Pro
True to rumors, the company showed off the iPhone 11 Pro -- and this one is all about the camera. Apple (AAPL) is calling this its most advanced iPhone to date.
It also comes with three cameras on the back positioned in a square layout.
Not surprisingly, the iPhone 11 Pro is faster and more efficient, too. It also promises 5 hours more battery life than the previous model.
The iPhone 11 Pro comes in a new color: green. You'll be able to grab one in silver, space gray and gold, too.
Apple just unveiled a Night Mode for its iPhone 11
The newest iPhones will be able to see in the dark. Apple (AAPL) just revealed that its iPhone 11 will have a Night Mode on its cameras.
The mode allows you to take shots in the dark, but have them appear well-lit. (Above left is a photo in the dark without night mode, and on the right is the same photo with night mode.)
Apple isn't the first to do this. In November 2018, Google added a feature called Night Sight to its Pixel phones that does pretty much the same thing.
Next up! Meet the iPhone 11 lineup
Now on to what we've been waiting for: Apple's iPhone presentation. "It's become so essential to people all over the world," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. "It's made a profound impact on our daily lives."
What you need to know:
The iPhone 11, which looks nearly identical to last year's line on the surface, features a 6.1-inch Retina display, spatial audio to create an immersive sound field around you and new cameras positioned on the back, including a new wide camera for faster auto-focus and an ultra wide camera for capturing more in photos. The selfie camera can now switch to landscape mode and take slow-motion shots.
The iPhone 11 is also getting new colors, including green, yellow and purple.
It starts at $699.
This is the next generation of the Apple Watch
We just heard about the Apple Watch's health impacts. Now we're finding out what updates the hardware is getting: Apple Watch Series 5.
Series 5 will have a new Retina display that is always on. That means the watch face is always visible. It has 18 hours of battery life.
The cellular version has a new emergency SOS feature for when you're traveling internationally to over 150 countries, where you can press and hold down the side button to contact emergency services -- without needing your iPhone.
The GPS version starts at $399, while the cellular model costs $499. Series 5 is available starting today, and will hit stores on September 20. The Series 3 Watch will now cost $199.
Apple TV+ includes original shows from Oprah and is cheaper than Netflix
Apple announced a release date — November 1 — and a price for its TV subscription service, $4.99.
For that price, it runs cheaper than competitors like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. But it doesn't have "Friends" to stream.
Instead, on Tuesday, Apple confirmed its lineup of original programming, including shows it had teased for months: Documentaries from Oprah Winfrey, a new Peanuts original called "Snoopy in Space" and "The Morning Show," a drama that stars and is executively produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
How many iPhone 11s could Apple sell?
This is expected to be the third straight year in which Apple (AAPL) maintains the current design of its iPhone. Yawn.
But one Apple bull thinks people won't find the iPhone 11 to be boring at all. That's because about 1/3 of the 900 million iPhone owners will be ready to upgrade their phones over the next year to 18 months, according to Dan Ives, Apple analyst at Wedbush Securities.
"Cook & Co. recognize this will be a crucial product cycle on the horizon that we believe could translate into roughly 180 million iPhone units sold in 2020," Ives said.
That's a lot of iPhones. Suppliers are planning on selling about 75 million iPhone 11s this year, according to Ives. That's slightly more iPhone XR and XS phones than Apple sold in 2018.
Apple Watch doubles down on health tracking
The Apple Watch portion of the event kicked off with a promotional video of customer testimonials about the real-world impact of wearing the device, from flagging early sides of a heart attack to helping a pregnant mother know she needed an emergency c-section. "Hearing these stories just make my heart sing," Tim Cook told attendees.
The company also detailed how the Apple Watch is being used to in health research, including hearing, heart and fertility studies. A new research app called Studies, which will be open to Apple Watch users, will launch later this year.
Apple unveils 7th generation iPad
Apple showed off its seventh generation iPad with its biggest display yet: a 10.2-inch Retina display.
Apple says it's faster, supports a smart connector for keyboards and features more multitasking features. It's also made of 100% recycled aluminum.
Cost? It will start at $329.
It's available for pre-order now and will ship at the end of the month.