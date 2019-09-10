iOS 13 is coming on September 19

What's happening: Apple (AAPL) hosted its annual media event in Cupertino, Calif., where it unveiled a new line of iPhones.

Why it matters: IPhones are the company's biggest moneymaker, but sales have declined for the last three quarters in a row. Tim Cook et al badly need to reignite some excitement around their products.

What we saw: The new iPhone 11 series, updated Apple Watch, iPads, and more from Apple TV+.