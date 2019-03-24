We have a few ideas about what announcements Apple (AAPL) may make at its big event Monday — a streaming service, possibly some programming premiere dates, yada yada.

But that doesn't mean I can't dream.

If uncle Apple wanted to make my wishes come true, this is what I'd ask for...

Oprah Winfrey attends "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Season 24 Kickoff Party on Michigan Avenue on September 8, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. Oprah Winfrey attends "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Season 24 Kickoff Party on Michigan Avenue on September 8, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

All of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in one place

Want at least one subscriber to your new service, Apple? Get me old episodes of "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

The full archive of her talk show is currently unavailable anywhere online for streaming — not even on Winfrey's own website. That's what we in the entertainment business call an opportunity.

As of last year, Winfrey is part of the Apple family. What better way to welcome her into the fold than giving her life's work and a piece of television history a proper home for the youngins to discover and the rest of us to re-live.

Guys, I really miss Oprah.

A home for 'One Day at a Time'

Apple, this is it. This life, the one you get. So go and have a ball.

And you know how to have a ball? Watching "One Day at a Time."

Look, I get it. You don't want to become the network everyone bugs and begs when a show gets canceled. I can see the Tweets now. "Please, @Apple. Pick up [insert show here]."

Annoying.

But, BUT. "One Day at a Time" would give you a chance to begin streaming as a hero. How many times in life do you get a chance to be a hero?

50/50 now

50/50 by 2020 is the goal, they say. But why wait till 2020?

Apple, a new streaming service means a chance to start off right.

You can do so by announcing that you are committed to having 50% of the shows on your streaming service led by women, and that every show will have representation in front of and behind the camera.

That means more than half of your directors, writers, actors and department heads should be women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, or a person with a disability.