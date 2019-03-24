Apple's big eventPenelope Patsuris, Frank Pallotta, Heather Kelly, Sandra Gonzalez and Kaya Yurieff
We've covered our share of Apple (AAPL) events, but none like the one in Cupertino on Monday. Tim Cook & Co. are expected to do more than wave new gadgets around.
This one is expected to be about the new Apple, the one that is about services and content: streaming television and film and news.
In the room we will have veteran tech journalist Heather Kelly and Brian Stelter (CNN's senior media correspondent), as well as Sandra Gonzalez from CNN Entertainment. They will be joined by two CNN video journalists: Zach Wasser and Gabe Ramirez. A team of editors, writers and producers in New York and Los Angeles, and on Kearny Street in San Francisco, are on the ground to help.
Apple is coming for your kids
From CNN Entertainment's Sandra Gonzalez
Apple's working slate of kids programming is just as exciting as anything from its competitors.
In June 2018, Apple (AAPL) entered into an agreement with the Sesame Workshop to produce multiple series, including live action, animated and puppet-related content.
Then in December, DHX Media, which co-owns the world of the Peanuts gang along with Sony Music Entertainment and the family of Charles M. Schulz, struck its own deal with Apple to produce new series, specials and shorts.
That made it clear that Apple is taking a competitive approach to kids programming.
Streaming competitor Amazon (AMZN) has had a lot of success with kids programming, and even has some Emmy-winners on its roster. And in 2015, HBO put a "Sesame Street" feather in its hat with a five-year deal that gave the premium cable network not only new episodes but 150 archived episodes.
Can you find a Hollywood star who isn't on this list? Here's all the talent working with Apple
From CNN Entertainment's Sandra Gonzalez
Apple hasn't even launched its streaming service yet, but it already has a roster of stars and producers in its fold that reads like the guest list to the best Hollywood dinner party of all time.
Need a recap? Here you go...
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston, Steve Carell, Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Garner, Sara Bareilles, Damien Chazelle, Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Chris Evans, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, Jon M. Chu, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Brie Larson, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ron D. Moore, Joel Kinnaman, Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Edward Burns, Taika Waititi, Kevin Durant, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, M. Night Shyamalan, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Soo Hugh, Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Jason Katims, Kerry Ehrin, Snoopy...
You get the point.
Dear Tim Cook: Here's our wish list
From CNN Entertainment's Sandra Gonzalez
We have a few ideas about what announcements Apple (AAPL) may make at its big event Monday — a streaming service, possibly some programming premiere dates, yada yada.
But that doesn't mean I can't dream.
If uncle Apple wanted to make my wishes come true, this is what I'd ask for...
All of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in one place
Want at least one subscriber to your new service, Apple? Get me old episodes of "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
The full archive of her talk show is currently unavailable anywhere online for streaming — not even on Winfrey's own website. That's what we in the entertainment business call an opportunity.
As of last year, Winfrey is part of the Apple family. What better way to welcome her into the fold than giving her life's work and a piece of television history a proper home for the youngins to discover and the rest of us to re-live.
A home for 'One Day at a Time'
Apple, this is it. This life, the one you get. So go and have a ball.
And you know how to have a ball? Watching "One Day at a Time."
Look, I get it. You don't want to become the network everyone bugs and begs when a show gets canceled. I can see the Tweets now. "Please, @Apple. Pick up [insert show here]."
Annoying.
But, BUT. "One Day at a Time" would give you a chance to begin streaming as a hero. How many times in life do you get a chance to be a hero?
50/50 now
50/50 by 2020 is the goal, they say. But why wait till 2020?
Apple, a new streaming service means a chance to start off right.
You can do so by announcing that you are committed to having 50% of the shows on your streaming service led by women, and that every show will have representation in front of and behind the camera.
That means more than half of your directors, writers, actors and department heads should be women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, or a person with a disability.
You could wait until 2020 to do this, Apple. But I thought you liked to "think different."
Apple needs its next big thing
From CNN Business' Jill Disis
Every major tech and media company thinks it knows how you’ll watch and stream TV in the future. Now, it’s Apple’s turn to predict the next big thing.
This is a big moment for Apple (AAPL). The backbone of its business is built on iPhone sales, but those sales are stagnating. The company has to diversify.
Streaming entertainment is an attractive opportunity. Look at how much influence Netflix (NFLX) has on the media industry: Disney (DIS) and CNN parent company WarnerMedia, among others, are racing to rival that juggernaut.
Apple has been investing heavily in its media business. ITunes and iCloud are a fast-growing revenue source, and the company hopes streaming will follow. Apple was expected to spend about $900 million on original content in 2018, according to an analysis last year from tech venture capital firm Loup Ventures.
What Apple's video strategy might have in common with Amazon's
From CNN Business' Jill Disis
Some analysts liken Apple’s expected approach to streaming video to the way Amazon (AMZN) treats Prime Video, which began as an added bonus for Prime members. (A standalone version was introduced later, but it’s still part of the larger Prime package, too.)
Entertainment isn't the main perk of Amazon’s membership service — two-day shipping is. But any extra feature is a chance to get more customers in the door.
Apple probably wants to drive people to the “TV” app that already exists on their iPhones and other devices, analysts at BTIG Research wrote last September.
Apple's latest hardware drops without the usual fanfare
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
Last week, Apple announced a number of surprise product upgrades -- and that means that Monday's event could be all about its reported streaming service. The iPhone maker typically creates fanfare around the arrival of new hardware, so the fact that it quietly announced its new gadgets with press releases and nothing more was curious.
The new products include:
- New versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini, the company's first updates on those devices in years. Both work with the Apple Pencil for the first time, and have a processor that's three times faster than predecessors.
- Next-generation wireless earbuds, AirPods -- which feature a wireless charging case, improved battery life and hands-free access to its Siri voice assistant.
- Faster, smarter iMacs. While the basic design is the same, they have a 4k display, quicker processors and improved graphics chips.
Everyone expects a streaming service, but maybe we're wrong
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
We don't know much about Apple's reported video service -- and according to Recode's Peter Kafka, it may not even be a video service at all.
"Apple doesn't want to run its own video service: It wants to run a video store," Kafka tweeted Thursday. "All those shows it is creating are meant to get you to buy more Showtime."
He elaborated that same day in his Recode story, explaining that Apple won't debut a competitor to Netflix (NFLX) on Monday. Instead, he says:
It could do this by offering "a package of HBO, Showtime, and Starz at a price that’s lower than you’d pay for each pay TV service on its own."
This sounds a lot more like Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video than Netflix. So what about all that content that Apple (AAPL) reportedly spent billions on? Kafka thinks the shows "should be considered very expensive giveaways, not the core product."
This narrative may be less exciting than intensifying streaming wars, Kafka points out, but it makes sense from Apple's POV.
One thing we do know for sure: Netflix will definitely not be a part of Apple's new service, whatever it is.
Apple's streaming competition will be fierce
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
Apple (AAPL) is potentially entering a streaming market that's already packed, and growing fast. Some of Hollywood's biggest are launching their own streaming services in 2019.
- Disney (DIS) will demo its new service Disney+ at an investor day on April 11. The House of Mouse has one of the biggest content libraries around: We're talking "Star Wars," Marvel, Disney Animation, Pixar and 21st Century Fox's titles. Disney also owns 60% of Hulu, which gives it an even bigger piece of the streaming pie.
- AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, is also getting into streaming. The company's offering will be broken down into three tiers: An entry level version that will be focused on movies, a premium version that will have original programming, and another tier that will include both as well as a library of licensed content. Think "Harry Potter" and HBO.
- A service from NBCUniversal will host a wide array of content from its own library. That includes hit film franchises such as "The Fast and the Furious" and hit TV shows like "The Office."
- Then there's Netflix (NFLX): The granddaddy of them all. Netflix dominates thanks to a content strategy that has something for everyone. Reality shows like "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," dramas such as "The Crown," Oscar winning films like "Roma," and franchises that have huge fan bases like "Stranger Things" have helped Netflix change the way we watch TV and movies. It's also helped Netflix grow to 139 million subscribers around the world.
And those are just the big names in the space -- there are countless other services — both big and small — from Amazon (AMZN), CBS and others.
But this is Apple we're talking about after all, with its deep pockets and vast tech expertise. So we won't count it out.