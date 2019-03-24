Apple wants to be your bank, too

The company unveiled a new credit card called the Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS).

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook says the company is "changing the entire credit card experience" and that credit cards should have simplified apps, lower interest rates and compelling rewards.

Customers don't have to wait days for the card: Apple said you can sign up on your iPhone, and start using it within minutes. The card will be in your iPhone's Wallet app. The physical card -- made of titanium -- has no number, security code, expiration date or signature for extra security.

It features perks like cash back every day, and tools to track your spending.