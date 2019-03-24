Apple's big eventBy Penelope Patsuris, Frank Pallotta, Heather Kelly, Sandra Gonzalez and Kaya Yurieff
'This is how TV should be': Here's the new Apple TV
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
And it's showtime for TV!
Apple's big announcement: It is redesigning its Apple TV app to allow consumers to pay only for what they want, ad free, and share with their family.
Apple (AAPL) will allow consumers to subscribe to channels such as Starz, Showtime and HBO.
This is the first time the Apple TV app will be on Mac and smart TVs.
And Apple keeps emphasizing: The Apple TV app will not share consumers' personal data with anyone.
Gaming stocks fall after Apple announces Arcade
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Apple just unveiled Arcade, a new gaming subscription service.
That sent shares of its rivals, including Electronic Arts (EA), Take Two (TTWO) and Activision (ATVI) down:
Apple launches game subscription service
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
The company unveiled Apple Arcade, which it calls the world’s first game subscription service, for mobile, desktop and the living room. It will feature curated, brand-new games that Apple (AAPL) will help develop.
Games will work on iPhones, Apple TVs, Macs and iPads -- and you can pick off where you left off even if you change devices. Games are also available even without an internet connection.
Apple Arcade, which is available this fall, has over 100 games, and more will be added. They won't feature ads or in-app purchases. Pricing has not yet been announced.
Apple wants to be your bank, too
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
The company unveiled a new credit card called the Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS).
Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook says the company is "changing the entire credit card experience" and that credit cards should have simplified apps, lower interest rates and compelling rewards.
Customers don't have to wait days for the card: Apple said you can sign up on your iPhone, and start using it within minutes. The card will be in your iPhone's Wallet app. The physical card -- made of titanium -- has no number, security code, expiration date or signature for extra security.
It features perks like cash back every day, and tools to track your spending.
How about paying $9.99 a month instead of $8,000 a year?
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
Extra! Extra! Apple News+ is launching today.
Roger Rosner, Apple's VP of applications, announced the company's new news service will be available on iPhones after downloading the latest version of iOS.
The service will be $9.99 a month, compared to the $8,000 a year it would take to subscribe to all the titles it will offer, according to Rosner. It will have over 300 outlets. The first month will be free.
Two of the biggest outlets in Apple News+ are the Los Angeles Times and the Wall Street Journal, which Rosner called "one of the world's top newspapers."
You asked us: What will Apple's stock do?
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Rami from Melbourne, Florida, asks: How do you expect the Apple stock to be have after today's announcement?
Apple's stock has a long history of falling after the company's big announcements. That doesn't necessarily mean Apple (AAPL) disappoints Wall Street every time Tim Cook gets on stage; it means Apple's announcements tend to leak, and investors are doing the "buy the rumor / sell the news" thing.
So far, Apple's stock has fallen about a half a percentage point since its presentation began.
One stock is soaring on Apple's announcement: Roku (ROKU) shot up about 8% today. Investors in the streaming set-top-box company apparently aren't overly impressed with Apple's news so far.
Introducing Apple News+: Apple news, now with magazines!
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
"We're bringing magazines to Apple News!"
That's how Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook introduced the tech giant's new Apple News product simply called: Apple News+.
"Our goal for Apple News+ is to create the best magazine reading experience for a mobile device," Roger Rosner, Apple's VP of applications told the crowd at Apple's media event on Monday.
Rosner said that the product will have 300 magazines across all sorts of topics including entertainment and news. Rosner and Cook both stressed that Apple News+ would be a trusted source of news.
Spotted: Goldman Sachs CEO
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was seen at Apple Park on Monday ahead of the event.
Goldman (GS) and Apple (AAPL) are reportedly teaming up to offer a new credit card. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the card could work with the Apple Wallet app to help consumers set spending goals, monitor rewards and view balances.
The new credit card could be unveiled at today's event.