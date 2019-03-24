'This is how TV should be': Here's the new Apple TV

And it's showtime for TV!

Apple's big announcement: It is redesigning its Apple TV app to allow consumers to pay only for what they want, ad free, and share with their family.

Apple (AAPL) will allow consumers to subscribe to channels such as Starz, Showtime and HBO.

This is the first time the Apple TV app will be on Mac and smart TVs.

And Apple keeps emphasizing: The Apple TV app will not share consumers' personal data with anyone.