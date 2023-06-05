Audio
An aerial view of Apple Park is seen in Cupertino, California, United States on October 28, 2021.

Live updates: Apple set to unveil new products at WWDC 2023 event

By Samantha Kelly, Clare Duffy and Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Updated 11:36 a.m. ET, June 5, 2023
33 min ago

Apple's biggest new hardware product in years

From CNN's Samantha Kelly

Tim Cook speaks at an Apple special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022.
Tim Cook speaks at an Apple special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022. Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

For years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed interest in augmented reality. Now Apple finally appears ready to show off what it's been working on. 

Apple's rumored new VR/AR headset could be called Reality One or Reality Pro, according to Bloomberg. It will reportedly have an iOS-like interface, display immersive video and include cameras and sensors to allow users to control it via their hands, eye movements and with Siri.

The device is also rumored to have an outward-facing display that will show eye movements and facial expressions, allowing onlookers to interact with the person wearing the headset without feeling as though they're talking to a robot.

Apple's new headset is expected to pack apps for gaming, fitness and meditation, and offer access to iOS apps such as Messages, FaceTime and Safari, according to Bloomberg. With the FaceTime option, for example, the headset will "render a user's face and full body in virtual reality," to create the feeling that both are "in the same room."

The decision to unveil it at WWDC suggests Apple wants to encourage developers to build apps and experiences for the product in order to make it more compelling for customers and worth the hefty price tag.

The company is reportedly considering a $3,000 price tag for the device, far more than most of its products and testing potential buyers at a time of lingering uncertainty in the global economy.

14 min ago

Apple stock hits a record intraday high ahead of WWDC

Shares of Apple hit a record high mid-morning Monday ahead of its annual developer event, where the iPhone maker is expected to introduce an ambitious mixed-reality headset.

Apple shares rose as high as $184.36 on Monday, above its closing high of $182.01 in January 2022 and intra-day high of $182.94 that same month.

The company's stock is up about 42% this year, with its gains driven by hype surrounding artificial intelligence and investors' rush to mega-cap, defensive stocks to weather an uncertain economic environment.

1 min ago

How to watch the Apple event

The 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 23) logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
The 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 23) logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and YouTube.

It is set to start at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

19 min ago

Can Apple succeed with VR where other companies have struggled?

From CNN's Samantha Kelly

A person uses virtual reality headset at a Meta stand during the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2022.
A person uses virtual reality headset at a Meta stand during the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2022. Mike Blake/Reuters/FILE

Even for Apple, with its formidable track record on hardware, the decision to launch a VR/AR headset is anything but a sure bet.

The company is reportedly considering a $3,000 price tag for the device, far more than most of its products and testing potential buyers at a time of lingering uncertainty in the global economy.

The overall headset market also remains small. There were 8.8 million AR/VR headsets shipped globally last year, according to data from market research firm IDC. That represented a 21% decline from the prior year. By comparison, Apple is reported to sell hundreds of millions of iPhones a year. 

Facebook-parent Meta, which dominates the nascent VR market, has come under pressure from investors for losing billions on its efforts to build VR products and a virtual world called the metaverse. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Meta had just 200,000 active users in Horizon Worlds, its app for socializing in VR. 

Other headsets and smartglasses have struggled over the years. Google recently stopped selling Glass, a decade after it was first unveiled. And Snapchat’s parent company has made multiple efforts to create smart sunglasses, after taking a nearly $40 million writedown for excess inventory of the product early on.

Indeed, in the years that Apple has been rumored to be working on the product, the tech community has shifted its focus from VR to another buzzy technology: artificial intelligence.

Read the full story.

34 min ago

Apple may try to flex its AI muscles

From CNN's Samantha Kelly

While much of the focus of the event may be on VR, Apple may also attempt to show how it's keeping pace with Silicon Valley's current obsession: artificial intelligence.

Apple reportedly plans to preview an AI-powered digital coaching service, which will encourage people to exercise and improve their sleeping and eating habits. It's unclear how it could work, but the effort comes at a time when Big Tech companies are racing to introduce AI-powered technologies in the wake of ChatGPT's viral success.

Apple may also demo and expand on some of its recently teased accessibility tools for the iPhone and iPad, including a feature that promises to replicate a user's voice for phone calls after only 15 minutes of training.

Most of the other Big Tech companies have recently outlined their AI strategies. This event may be Apple's chance to do the same. 

34 min ago

New features for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

From CNN's Samantha Kelly

An Apple Watch Series 8 is displayed during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California.
An Apple Watch Series 8 is displayed during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE

Considering WWDC is traditionally a software event, Apple executives will likely spend much of the time highlighting the changes and upgrades coming to its next-generation mobile operating systems, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. 

While last year's updates included a major design overhaul of the lock screen and iMessage, only minor changes are expected this year.

With iOS 17, Apple is expected to double down on its efforts around health tracking by adding the ability to monitor everything from a user's mood to keeping tabs on how their vision may change over time. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple will also launch a journaling app not only as a way for users to log their thoughts but also activity levels, which can then be analyzed to reveal how much time someone spends at home or out of the house.

The new iOS 17 is also said to get a lock screen refresh: When positioned in horizontal mode, the display will highlight widgets tied to the calendar, weather and other apps, serving as a digital hub. (iPadOS 17 is also expected to get some of the same lock screen capabilities and health features.)

Other anticipated upgrades include an Apple Watch OS update that would focus on quick glances at widgets, and more details about its next-generation CarPlay platform, which it initially teased last year. 