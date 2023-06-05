Live updates: Apple set to unveil new products at WWDC 2023 event

Tim Cook speaks at an Apple special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022. Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

For years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed interest in augmented reality. Now Apple finally appears ready to show off what it's been working on.

Apple's rumored new VR/AR headset could be called Reality One or Reality Pro, according to Bloomberg. It will reportedly have an iOS-like interface, display immersive video and include cameras and sensors to allow users to control it via their hands, eye movements and with Siri.

The device is also rumored to have an outward-facing display that will show eye movements and facial expressions, allowing onlookers to interact with the person wearing the headset without feeling as though they're talking to a robot.

Apple's new headset is expected to pack apps for gaming, fitness and meditation, and offer access to iOS apps such as Messages, FaceTime and Safari, according to Bloomberg. With the FaceTime option, for example, the headset will "render a user's face and full body in virtual reality," to create the feeling that both are "in the same room."

The decision to unveil it at WWDC suggests Apple wants to encourage developers to build apps and experiences for the product in order to make it more compelling for customers and worth the hefty price tag.

The company is reportedly considering a $3,000 price tag for the device, far more than most of its products and testing potential buyers at a time of lingering uncertainty in the global economy.