CNN —

Barbara Bush outfitted the White House Christmas Tree with hundreds of white lilies and iridescent garlands. Michelle Obama added tributes to the First Dog, Bo, in her festive decor. Melania Trump bucked convention with bare white branches and those infamous dark red trees.

Since holiday-obsessed Mamie Eisenhower ramped up presidential Christmas decorations in the 1950s, First Ladies have become the keepers of increasingly elaborate holiday decor traditions, and their sensibilities applauded or scrutinized. With new conventions added by different administrations — themes were first introduced by Jacqueline Kennedy, elaborate gingerbread White Houses by Patricia Nixon, and Red Room cranberry trees by Betty Ford — planning has become an intricate, months-long process between the First Lady and a team of designers, and requires hundreds of volunteers to execute.

For this season, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed whimsical interiors on Monday on the theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” with the hope that Americans “will embrace your inner child and delight in simply being present with those you love,” as she wrote in the annual White House Holiday Guide.

2023: Santa and his reindeer take flight in the White House, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the book "’Twas the Night Before Christmas." Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Reindeer arc high in the air in Grand Foyer, while in the East Wing Lobby and East Colonnade, oversized candies and fairy lights hang from the ceilings. In all, there are 98 Christmas trees spread throughout the White House — including the official 18.5-foot tree in the Blue Room — along with nearly 34,000 ornaments, and over 142,000 holiday lights on the premises, according to the White House. And, after last year’s