So you want to live like you’re from the Middle Ages? Well, maybe that’s not a common aspiration, but nevertheless, it’s a subject that’s become Olivia M. Swarthout’s expertise.

Swarthout is the researcher behind the popular art history-inspired social media account Weird Medieval Guys, which has attracted nearly 700,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, since she began posting with the handle @WeirdMedieval in April 2022. Now, she’s the author of a book with a tongue-in-cheek guide to living like it’s 999 AD — or thereabouts — called “Weird Medieval Guys: How to Live, Love, Laugh (and Die) in Dark Times.”

You might well have seen Swarthout’s handiwork in your feeds even if you don’t follow the account: Paired with her zeitgeisty captioning, many of the strange, cute and often absurd illustrations from 6th- to 15th-century manuscripts — showing jovial skeletons and wan angels, strangely drawn animals and the daily affairs of commonfolk — have become popular memes. There’s weird floating babies, a knight stabbing himself with the caption “I’m out,” a sneaky cat with a severed penis in its mouth, and a pair of men demonstrating not-so-vaguely sexual sword-fighting tactics.

History repeats itself

In her new illustrated book, Swarthout guides readers through life in the Middle Ages with the same timely wit, making sense of broader Medieval culture through a contemporary lens. What would your name be? Ratbald? Wulfwynn? How about just Guy?

You can choose a patron saint — just as important as your astrological sign — and find hot Medieval singles in your area; learn how to settle disputes with trial-by-combat tips (if between a man and a woman, the man must be chest-deep in a hole to level the playing field) or how to identify the poisonous, man-lion-scorpion-hybrid manticore in the wild (he likes silly hats).

"Just got back from the Holy Land to discover my front door was unhinged. Turns out my wife had moved in with the blacksmith next door," Swarthout captioned this 14th-century French illustration. British Library/Courtesy Penguin Random House

"Plants can be weird little guys, too," according to Swarthout. This illustration is part of a Italian compendium of medicinal herbs, many of whom have faces and, clearly, some thoughts about the situation. University of Pennsylvania Libraries/Courtesy Penguin Random House

“A lot of the art being made (in the Medieval era) was people drawing on things from their life and experiences… that were part of popular culture,” Swarthout said in a phone call with CNN. “Focusing the book on life in general and the entire medieval world… felt like a really good way to synthesize all of those different sorts of topics together.”

The swift popularity of her Twitter account surprised her, she said. Swarthout is not a historian, but a recently graduated statistician who took art history during undergrad. “It felt very surreal — especially in the beginning — and it still does,” she said.

And though there’s no shortage of art history humor accounts across Twitter and Instagram, Swarthout’s offerings are today much more robust, with both a Substack and a podcast of the same name for followers who want a deep dive into the artworks she mines for her social posts.

“I didn’t really intend for it to be a meme account, although I think there is a lot of intrinsic humor,” she said. “A lot of the content is just funny on its own.”

"Well, one of us is going to have to let him go," Swarthout writes of this detail from a early 16th-century manuscript, showing Jonah and the big fish who just can't quit him. Biblissima+/Courtesy Penguin Random House

"Bagpipes? No thank you. Send a skeleton who knows how to play something nicer, please." This illustration is part of the Danse Macabre motif, in which the grim reaper takes the dead on a musical journey to the afterlife. Württemberg State Library Stuttgart/Courtesy Penguin Random House

There’s a reason why Medieval art is particularly, well, weird. While paintings and sculptures that remain from most other periods in history were generally produced by trained artists, the illuminated manuscripts made in Medieval times were often authored by monks and tradespeople, who weren’t necessarily following artistic conventions of the era.

“It’s almost like a look at everyday people’s inner lives, Swarthout explained, “which isn’t something that you get in a lot of art history.”

Our era may be wildly different from the Middle Ages — after all, could you explain a viral art history meme on Twitter to a 9th-century peasant farmer? But time flattens a bit through the humor of each image. Swarthout imagines people from centuries ago taking delight in some of the illustrations in the same way, like one small depiction of a cat churning butter.

“You can look at it and imagine that it was just as funny and just as cute back then,” she said. “A lot of images like that are a fun way to connect with people who lived hundreds of years ago.”

