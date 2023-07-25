CNN —

There has been no shortage of flamboyant fashion moments during the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” adaptation. Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal painstakingly recreated specific Mattel costumes from vintage Barbies for a number of Robbie’s red carpet engagements, Ryan Gosling has mainly been seen sporting pastel powersuits, and movie-goers are even arriving to theaters in head-to-toe hot pink.

But perhaps the pinnacle of Barbie-mania was not the London or Los Angeles premiere (where most of the film’s cast were in attendance), but instead Madrid. The Spanish capital rolled out the pink carpet on July 19 for the “Barbie” screening, and guests rose to the occasion — arriving in a spectrum of show-stopping fuchsia looks.

From pink face paint to trailing capes, scroll down for what could be the wildest outfits worn on the “Barbie” red carpet circuit so far. (CNN and Warner Brothers share the same parent company, Warner Bros Discovery.)

Casting editor Edgard Caro and photographer Jau Fornes wore matching pink denim cowboy looks. A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

Influencers and artists María Forqué and Filip Custic wore Birkin-inspired looks from the brand Namilla. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Actor Mirella Balic wore a tuxedo-tulle creation by couture house Beltho. A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

Makeup artist Alana la Hija del Jeque stepped out in a barely-there bralet made from ribbon bowties. David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Ines de Leon arrived in a floor-length pink cape. David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images

Influencer Roxana Zurdo recreated one of the costumes from the movie. David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images

Artist Samantha Hudson wore a lingerie look by Andres Sarda. A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

YouTuber Esty Quesada was seen in hot pink face paint and a black cowboy hat. David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images

Influencer Pelayo Diaz wore a pink Dolce & Gabbana suit. David Benito/WireImage/Getty Images